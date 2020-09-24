Arhanta Yoga Ashram launches Immunity-Boosting Online Ayurveda Course

Sinderen, The Netherlands, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — As part of an immunity-boosting initiative, Arhanta Yoga Ashram launched the Online Ayurveda Course this year. The comprehensive program provides training in the preventive and restorative knowledge of Ayurveda.

Designed to help students and teachers connect easily, the online Ayurveda practitioner course includes video lectures, printed notes, and extensive teacher support. The students can learn at their own pace and complete the 12 hours curriculum. The course covers the fundamental principles of Ayurveda as well as the study of human anatomy. Maintaining a balance of the doshas by adopting a healthy diet is part of this course. After successful completion of the course, the students are awarded an internationally accredited Ayurveda certificate.

The Ayurveda practice is high in demand because of its various benefits and effective treatment without any side effects. Many yoga enthusiasts and health professionals have embraced Ayurveda as an important fitness regimen. Ayurveda supports the cause of building a healthy community through natural resources and therapies. By integrating the principles of Ayurveda in daily life students can strengthen their immune system and improve their health.

The origin of Ayurveda dates back to the Vedic times. It is considered a traditional system of medicine. The Sanskrit word Ayurveda means Ayur (life) and Veda (the science of life). The Ayurveda text Charaka Samhita mentions details of epidemic management. According to the principles of Ayurveda, the weakness in the body makes it susceptible to be affected by diseases. This is caused by the accumulation of toxins that imbalance the doshas of the body. The practice of Ayurveda works on eliminating these harmful substances and strengthens the body and mind.

The online Ayurveda program is taught by Yogi Ram Jain who is a renowned yoga teacher from India. He is also the director of Arhanta Yoga Ashrams in India and The Netherlands. He is ERYT 500 and YACEP certified with 40,000 hours of teaching experience. He has been teaching since 1998 and trained over 4,000 yoga teachers. His articles and interviews have also been published in major yoga journals and magazines.

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Ram Jain

Website: https://www.arhantayoga.org/online-ayurveda-course/

Contact Number: +31618504823

Email: info@arhantayoga.org

Address: Sinderenseweg 66, 7065 BL, Sinderen, The Netherlands