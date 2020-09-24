Bone Cement and Glue Market | Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% | Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Bone Cement and Glue Market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries

Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population

Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine

Growing Number of Road Traffic Accidents

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Browse 132 market data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 161 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131540876

Bone cement is estimated to account for the largest market share.

On the basis of type, this market is classified into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is expected to lead the global bone cement and glue market. Factors driving the growth of this segment include rising incidence of osteoporosis and increasing number of arthroplasty procedures across the globe.

The arthroplasty segment is estimated to dominate the market.

By application, the market is segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of knee, hip, and shoulder injuries.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the market by type, application, end user, and region

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To identify micromarkets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

To strategically analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131540876

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the bone glue market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key players in the bone cement and glue market include Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).