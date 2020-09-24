Solvent Evaporation Market : Increasing Demand for Pure Samples in End-Use Markets

Pune, India, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in this Solvent Evaporation Market is driven majorly by the growth of the biologics sector, increasing research & development expenditure, rising purity demands in end-use markets, and the growing development of large molecule biopharmaceuticals.

[138 Pages Report] The global solvent evaporation market size is projected to reach USD 694 million by 2024 from USD 487 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG is a leading provider of advanced rotary evaporators for drug manufacturing, biologics research and production, and laboratory testing. Heidolph’s key advantage over its competitors is that it leverages its industry scale in high-growth and emerging markets such as China and India.

Global Solvent Evaporation Market is Segmented on:

1. Evaporator Type

2. End-User

3. Region

Evaporator Type

Rotary evaporators are expected to be the most significant revenue contributor to the global market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for efficient & pure samples, growing investments in research & development by research institutes, rising demand for industrial-scale automation in terms of digitization, and the growing need for advanced analytical tools during drug diagnosis & research studies.

End-User

The solvent evaporation market, by the end-user, includes pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, diagnostic laboratories, and research & academic institutes. The research & academic institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors such as the increasing drug development studies and the rising demand for continuous innovation and enhancement of existing products.

The Geographical Landscape of the Market Include:

The North American market accounted for the largest share of the solvent evaporators industry in 2018. This is attributed to the increase in life sciences R&D, rising focus on improving the safety & quality of healthcare, growing efforts to increase the output of the healthcare industry, growth in the biosimilars & generics market, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics.

Leading Key Players :

The prominent players in the global solvent evaporation market include Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd. (Japan), BÜCHI Labortechnik AG (Switzerland), Biotage AB (Sweden), Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG (Germany), Labconco Corporation (US), Porvair plc (UK), IKA Works GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Steroglass Srl (Italy), Organomation Associates, Inc. (US), KNF Neuberger, Inc. (US), BioChromato, Inc. (Japan), Radleys (UK), LabTech S.r.l. (Italy), Abel Industries Canada Ltd. (Canada), DOÐA Limited (Turkey), ANPEL Laboratory Technologies Inc. (China), Asahi Glassplant Inc. (Japan), EYELA (Japan), Pope Scientific, Inc. (US), and SP Industries, Inc. (UK)