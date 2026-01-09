KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital Marks Winter Awareness Milestone on Diabetic Foot Health

Hyderabad, India, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital has announced an important healthcare milestone by launching a winter-focused diabetic foot awareness initiative, aimed at educating patients on the increased risks and symptoms that commonly appear during colder months. The announcement aligns with the hospital’s ongoing efforts to strengthen preventive care and reduce complications related to diabetes.

According to specialists at KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital, winter conditions such as low temperatures, reduced blood circulation, and dry weather can significantly worsen diabetic foot symptoms. Based on clinical observations, the hospital has noted a seasonal rise in complaints including numbness, cold feet, cracked skin, swelling, color changes, and delayed healing of minor wounds.

As part of this milestone initiative, KBK Hospital is enhancing structured foot screening, patient education programs, and seasonal care guidance. The focus is on early symptom recognition, routine foot inspections, circulation support, skin protection, and timely medical attention to prevent serious complications.

Hospital representatives stated that this initiative reflects KBK’s patient-centered care model, where awareness and early intervention play a vital role in long-term health outcomes. “Winter can silently worsen diabetic foot conditions. By educating patients on early symptoms and seasonal care, we aim to reduce risks and support safer recovery,” said a hospital spokesperson.

The milestone also reinforces KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital’s position as a trusted center for diabetes and foot care management. Through continuous education, preventive strategies, and clinical expertise, the hospital remains committed to improving quality of life for people living with diabetes.

With this winter awareness milestone, KBK Multi-Speciality Hospital continues to set benchmarks in proactive healthcare, emphasizing that early detection and informed care are key to preventing long-term diabetic foot complications.