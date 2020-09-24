Positive Airway Pressure Masks Market to Benefit from Swift Technological Advancements Made During COVID-19

Positive airway pressure masks are finding a growing number of users owing to the increasing numbers of sleep related disorders such as sleep apnea, and a massive increase in the number of pulmonary airway disease treatment, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder cases. These trends are key contributors to the demand for positive airway pressure masks .

Covid-19 Outbreak to Generate Wider Scope of Application in in Respiratory Assistance Therapy

As the world continues to reel under the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, major manufacturers are investing in the production of ventilators. However, the current shortage of ventilator systems has resulted in available systems being used only for the most severe cases. In cases of lower severity, positive airway pressure masks are being used effectively to treat patients.

New developments in terms of firmware applications for positive airway pressure masks, essentially transforms the masks into non-invasive ventilators, allowing for use in emergency situations, when purpose-built ventilators are not available. Such change will allow for the masks to operate with configurable breathing rates, increased pressure levels, and smooth, rapid pressure changes among others. On the other hand, positive airway pressure masks work by aerosolizing air, which in turn increases the risk of contagiousness of the coronavirus, which will remain a challenge through the pandemic.

With respiratory distress being a key symptom of the covid-19 virus, the global pandemic is also expected to generate substantial demand in the positive airway pressure masks market. Tech developments in mask designs and additional functional accessory components, which are also likely to drive up demand. On the other hand, issues with comfort associated with wearing positive airway pressure masks for longer durations remains a challenge for manufacturers.

BiPAP Applications to Rise at a Faster Rate

Through the forecast period, while CPAP applications remain the primary use of positive airway pressure masks, BiPAP is projected to rise with a greater rate of growth, owing to its efficacy as a treatment for central sleep apnea. Further, the growing incidences of lifestyle-based ailments such as obesity and diabetes is expected to drive up the application of positive airway pressure mask application in the years ahead.

The sleep apnea segment accounts for a prominent share of global positive airway pressure masks, and is expected to remain highly attractive during the forecast period. The rising diagnosis of sleep apnea cases, particularly in developed countries. Also, hospital and sleep segment accounts for major market share, while home care segment is expected to rise at a higher CAGR, gaining impetus from the current coronavirus pandemic.

In this report PMR provides a deep dive into the global positive airway pressure masks market, including a comprehensive assessment of critical market dynamics, and untapped opportunities. The report also covers the impact of the covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, on the different elements of the market through the forecast period.

Innovative Integration of Humidifiers to Aid Adoption

Poor patient compliance and high costs of purchase are key restraints to the global positive airway pressure masks market. Positive airway pressure masks are notably limited by side effects such as nasal congestion and contamination from aerosol generation issues. These factors are a key obstacle in greater adoption rates.

Consequently, manufacturers are increasingly integrating humidifier technology to minimize treatment side effects, making breathing applications through the mask, much easier for the patient. The use of humidifier technologies reduces issues of drainage or nasal irritation, by generating heating or cooling the air being taken in. These tech innovations will also aid in demand from covid-19 patients, seeking relief during periods of respiratory distress.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type Nasal Pillow Masks Nasal Masks Full Face Masks

By Application Obstructive Sleep Apnea Respiratory Failures Others

By End User Hospitals Clinics Sleep Centers Home Care Settings



Positive Airway Pressure Masks Market Structure Analysis

This PMR report will provide readers with exhaustive actionable insights on the growing applications of positive airway pressure masks, not only in terms of the latest developments in the industry, but also the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the market.

Some of the leading players in the global positive airway pressure market include but are not limited to Invacare Corporation, ResMed, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd., and Circadiance.

The global positive airway pressure market is moderately fragmented, with leading international players being primary competitors in the industry. Manufacturers are investing in the development of tech and design innovations, for customized applications in addition to setting up competitive pricing strategies to bolster product differentiation factors in the market.

