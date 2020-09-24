Technical Textiles Market Key Participants, Competitive Strategies, and SWOT Analysis Report, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 24, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Technical Textiles Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The technical textiles industry was valued around USD 143.75 billion in 2014, owing to increasing diverse end use applications. Technical textile is mainly developed to fulfill non-aesthetic functions such as safety and comfort. Molded with advanced technology to perform the specific function such as a shield for humans in extreme weather conditions, these types of textiles are named in various ways such as technical textile, industrial textile, and functional textile.

Key Players:



I. du Pont de Nemours & Company

Avintiv

Kusumgar Corporates

SRF

Ibena Textilwerke GmbH

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/technical-textiles-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Major factors that are expected to influence the industry include the technological breakthrough in medical textiles to amplify opportunities for surgical and diagnostic tools. Also, growing demand for geotextiles in anticipated to be yet another driver for the market.

Increasing R&D investments by the industrial participant in the past few years have been the main factor in the development of various novel products. As product demand have been seen increasing significantly in the past few years the industry players have been seen taking serious steps to develop novel applications in accordance with demand from the consumers. These trends are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Technologies such as 3D knitting, thermoforming, 3D weaving, heat-set methods, finishing treatments, nanotechnology, hand-made methods, and others are the leading manufacturing technologies in the present scenario. Thermoforming, 3D knitting, and 3D weaving are the mainly used methods towing to better quality in the end product. Nanotechnology being the new process in developing technical textiles is expected to witness higher acceptability over the forecast period.

Technology Outlook:

Thermo-forming

3D Weaving

3D Knitting

Nanofibers

Heat-set Synthetics

Finishing Treatments

Hand-made elements

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific industry dominated the industry in 2014. It is expected to account for around 43% of the overall demand by 2022. North American market is expected to decline moderately in the next few years owing to moderate growth of the end-use industries. Various countries in the Asia Pacific region such as India and China are expected to be some of the leading markets in the region.

Increasing infrastructure development in Asia Pacific and Central & South American regions owing to various initiatives taken the respective governments and the developing healthcare industry in these region is expected to augment demand for these products in the next few years.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark