J&M Pool Company Wins PHTA International Award of Excellence

Senoia, GA, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — J&M Pool Company is proud to announce they received the International Award of Excellence from the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA). The company won the gold award in the freeform category. “We are honored to be recognized for our work by the leaders in the pool industry at PHTA. Our team will continue to provide customers with the level of quality, craftsmanship, and creativity which led to this distinction,” Daniel Harbin, Marketing Director for J&M Pool Company stated.

The PHTA’s International Awards of Excellence program is one of the largest, most well-renowned design competitions in the pool and hot tub industry. These distinguished awards recognize exceptional installations of pools, spas, hot tubs, and water features that showcase the most beautiful, creative and innovative work in the industry. Each year, hundreds of entries are submitted by builders across the U.S. and the world. In 2020, the PHTA received 206 entries in 35 different categories.

The competition is open to pool, spa or hot tub builders as well as installers, designers, retailers or service companies that receive payment for the submitted project. The judging panel is composed of industry professionals along with representatives from related fields, including architecture and landscape design. “The entire team deserves credit for their contributions which led to this important award. We are so appreciative of our team giving their best for our clients day in and day out. This project was truly special because of their talents and commitment,” Harbin shared.

The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), a non-profit organization with nearly 3,500 members from around the world, was established in 1956 to support, promote, and protect the common interests of the pool, hot tub and spa industry. PHTA provides education, advocacy, standards development, research, and market growth to increase our members’ professionalism, knowledge and profitability. Additionally, PHTA facilitates the expansion of swimming, water safety and related research and outreach activities aimed at introducing more people to swimming, making swimming environments safer and keeping pools open to serve communities. For more information, visit www.phta.org.

Founded in 2009, J&M Pool Company is a full-service company offering a variety of services, including construction, renovation, inspection, maintenance, repairs, and upgrades. The core of the business is built on delivering high quality products and excellent service with integrity. Their team installs vinyl, concrete, and fiberglass pools with extensive opportunities for customization.

For more information about J&M Pool Company, visit their website at jmpools.com.

