Ecosmob offers multi-tenant contact center solution for businesses

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob, one of the best VoIP solutions providers globally, announced the launch of a multi-tenant contact center solution for businesses and VoIP service providers.

On the launch of the contact center solution, the VP of the Ecosmob said, “Ecosmob multi-tenant contact center solution is the best communication platform for businesses. It is highly easy to use and assists businesses in offering superior customer service. It is one of the best replacements for IP PBX solution and offers multi-tenancy features to help agents to provide a satisfactory solution to the queries of the customers.”

He elaborated on the features and stated why Ecosmob multi-tenant contact center solution is a better solution. Typical features of call center solutions include autodialer, predictive dialer, automatic call distribution, skill-based routing, multi-tenancy, reports, and analytics.

The skill-based routing feature intelligently transfers the calls to the most appropriate agent. It assists in saving customer’s time and helps agents to offer a highly satisfactory solution to customers without allowing them to wait in long queues.

It also permits businesses to conduct sales campaigns from time to time by using the Autodialer. It fetches leads from the CRM, dials the number and connects calls only when a human connects.

Its multi-tenant feature helps contact center solutions to work on single hardware without requiring multiple hardware. It assists in setting and organizing trunks as per the need of tenants.

Ecosmob call center solution also comes with an omnichannel feature that permits customers to choose any channel to communicate with customer service executives, and it helps executives to switch between the channels quickly.

It can be operated from the mobile phone itself, and it comes with integrated WebRTC, which makes it to the greater height of functionality. WebRTC feature allows users to do video and audio conferencing along with sharing documents.

It is highly customizable as per the needs of your business and is the best call center solution for small and big enterprises.

