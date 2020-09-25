Fore from Afar! “Virtual” Golf Tournament to Support The Hart Speech Foundation

Plymouth, MA, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Post-Golf Tournament dinner and awards celebrations are harder to manage than a shot deep in the rough. Thus, the Ninth Annual Hart Speech Foundation Golf Tournament will be virtual and vibrant this Covid-year. Virtual participants will submit their results between September 19, 2020 and October 31, 2020.

With the pandemic still in full swing, crowds being limited to 50 or less and the desire to keep everyone safe, the organization is hosting a virtual tournament this year. The culmination of the virtual event will even have a virtual cocktail party via Zoom.

All proceeds will be directed to scholarships for speech dysfluency. The Hart Speech Foundation is a recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The non-profit organization is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals who stutter through advocacy and scholarships for those in need of services.

Virtual golfers are encouraged to swing away at a course of their choice and share their photos and scores with the Hart Foundation. Donation is $400 for a foursome or $100 for a single golfer. Donation does not include the cost for the round of golf.

Tournament rules:

– Sign up via our website at www.hartspeech.org.

– Golf can be played at any Par 70-72 golf course, anywhere.

– Golfers playing in a foursome must play best ball rules.

– If the golfer has a handicap, then the handicap must be entered along with the score.

– Round must be completed between September 19, 2020 and October 31, 2020.

– Scores must be submitted on or before October 31, 2020 by scanning or taking a picture of the scorecard and emailing to dphartlaw@verizon.net.

– Mulligan purchase opportunities will be available on our website.

Golf participants will be entered into a raffle to win either a luxurious weekend on Nantucket. The weekend getaway includes two day Jeep rental at Affordable Rentals, two round trip tickets on the Hy-Line Cruises ferry along with certificates for dinner or lunch at several of the local restaurants. The value of this prize is $2000. Golfers may also donate to enter the Nantucket Weekend Contest separately, the donation amount for each chance is $50 and are available on the website.

Tournament sponsorships are available. Auction items are welcome. Sponsorship opportunities include:

Bronze level: up to $499.99

Silver Level: $500.00-$999.99

Gold Level: $1000.00-$1499.99

Platinum Level: $1500.00 and UP

Their mission is to identify clients of all ages to ensure that no one is denied the opportunity to achieve more fluent speech. The board is made up of professionals from the legal field, design field, speech therapy and healthcare field as well as individuals with speech dysfluency. The Hart Speech Foundation was founded by the Hart Family in 2011. The organization is managed by Donald P. Hart, the Founder and Megan T. Hart, Managing Director.

To RSVP or for more information, please contact Don Hart (617) 852-8855 or via email at dphartlaw@verizon.net.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061