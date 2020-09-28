Top Driving Factors of Mushroom Cultivation Market

The mushroom cultivation market is estimated to account for a value of USD 16.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 20.4 billion by 2025. The global mushroom cultivation market is projected to witness significant growth due to factors such as the multiple health benefits of mushrooms, increasing per capita mushroom consumption, cost-effective production and rising demand for vegan and natural food in the diet and increasing health-conscious population across the globe.

According to the China Business Research Institute, the country was the largest edible mushroom producer at a global level and reached an estimated annual yield of 38.42 million tonnes in 2017. This accounted for about 75% of the total global output. Furthermore, the CCCFNA Edible Mushroom Branch (2018) stated that the export of edible mushrooms was valued at USD 3.8 billion in the same year. According to a research paper, mushroom cultivation is the fifth-largest agricultural sector in the country, valued at USD 24.0 billion. The Asia Pacific is the leading region in the global mushroom production market. The per capita consumption in China, the largest producer of mushrooms in the world, is higher than any other country. The consumption of mushroom in Asian countries such as Japan, India, and others are increasing at a significant rate accredited by increasing production. Increasing vegan population and shifting trend toward nutrition-rich food have led to the market growth of mushrooms in Asian countries.

Key players in the mushroom cultivation market include Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland), Walsh Mushrooms Group (Ireland), Mycelia (Belgium), South Mill Mushrooms Sales (US), Smithy Mushrooms Ltd. (UK), Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH (Germany), Italspwan (Italy), Mushroom SAS (Italy), Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo), Fujishukin Co. Ltd. (Japan). Product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and agreements were some of the core strengths of the leading players in the mushroom cultivation market. These strategies were adopted by the key players to increase their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and enhance their product portfolios. Some of the other leading players in the mushroom cultivation market include Societa Agricola Porretta (Italy), Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc. (US), Fresh Mushroom Europe (Belgium), Commercial Mushroom Producers (Ireland), Lambert Spawn (US), F.H.U Julita Kucewicz (Poland), Polar Shiitake Oy (Finland), Heereco BV (Netherlands), Bluff City Fungi (US) and Mycoterra Farm (US).

Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland) operates through two major business segments—mushrooms and compost. The company has a vertically integrated business, which means that it has control over the whole production process. It produces compost for growing mushrooms. It also grows, harvests, and packages the final products and delivers it to both retail and foodservice customers. The company sells and markets different types of mushrooms, such as white mushrooms, chestnut mushrooms, portabello mushrooms, and forestiere mushrooms and vitamin D mushrooms under two brands across Ireland, the UK, and Canada—Belle Grove and Forestiere mushrooms. The company has two types of mushroom substrate production methods or systems—concrete bunker system and the conventional open-air windrow system. It also makes substrates for its farms as well as for other mushroom growers.

Walsh Mushrooms Group (Ireland) is one of the suppliers of fresh mushrooms and substrates in Ireland and the UK. It is a vertically integrated food business, supplying over 500 tonnes of fresh mushrooms to the UK market every week, and growing over 150 tonnes of fresh mushrooms in Ireland and the UK. The company also produces about 2,000 tonnes of substrates for Ireland and the UK markets. It also has growing and packing operation center’s in England and Ireland, i.e., Golden County Tipperary, in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, and in Evesham, Worcestershire. The company has four operational sites. The company expanded to supply its mushrooms to ALDI, which is a supermarket company. A new five-year deal began in 2019 to supply mushrooms for ALDI by the growers of Evesham (England-based center). They also launched a vitamin D enriched mushroom following a USD 279,492 investment in a two-year project, which was granted Novel Food Status.