Veterinary Software Market worth USD 594 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1%

The veterinary software market to grow from USD 442 million in 2017 to USD 594 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The major factors that are expected to be driving the veterinary software market are rising companion animal ownership and demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure. However, lack of government incentives for the adoption of veterinary software, reluctance of veterinarians towards adopting new technologies, and lack of awareness about veterinary software in the developing countries are restricting the growth of this market.

By product, the practice management software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the product, the global veterinary software market is segmented into practice management software, veterinary imaging software, and other software. In 2017, the veterinary practice management software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By delivery model, the on-premise delivery model segment is expected to dominate the veterinary software market.

On the basis of delivery model, the global veterinary software market is segmented into two broad categories—on-premise model, and web-based/cloud-based model. The on-premise model segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global veterinary software market in 2017.

The North America veterinary software market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is expected to witness the highest growth from 2017 to 2022, owing to the growing demand for quality pet care. This, in turn, is encouraging veterinarian practices to adopt technology solutions such as digital imaging systems and veterinary practice management software for better diagnosis.

Key Players

Henry Schein (US), IDEXX Laboratories (US), Patterson Companies (US), Vetter Software (US), Animal Intelligence Software (US), Timeless Veterinary Systems (Canada), Brittons Wise Computers (US), ezyVet Limited (New Zealand), FirmCloud Corporation (US), MedaNext (US), OR Technology (Oehm Und Rehbein GmbH, Germany), VIA Information Systems (US), Hippo Manager Software (US), Finnish Net Solutions (Finland), Carestream (Canada), and ClienTrax (US).

Recent Developments

In 2017, Vetter Software partnered with Vetstoria to integrate Vetter’s practice management solution with Vetstoria’s online appointment booking solution

In 2017, Vetter Software partnered with Pawprint, (the mobile pet health app) to integrate Vetter’s practice management solution with Pawprint’s client engagement tools

In 2017, Finnish Net Solutions signed an agreement with Tolnagro Ltd to distribute the Provet Cloud veterinary practice management system in Hungary.

In 2016, Patterson Companies signed partnership agreement with Vetter Software to develop eShelf, a cloud-based software that provides veterinarians with a way to manage inventory in their clinics. The software allows veterinarians to set alerts for product reorders and place orders with Patterson directly from their Vetter Software accounts

In 2016, Patterson Companies signed partnership agreement with VetSuccess as per which VetSuccess will join Patterson’s Signature Solutions Solutions suite of products and services providing Patterson’s customers access to customized VetSuccess reports

