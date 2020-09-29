FourPL Leadership Announcement – Anthony Hawkins

Sydney, Australia, 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — FourPL, a leading Australian IT consulting company specialising in supply chain and spend management, is excited to welcome back founding member and partner, Anthony Hawkins to the FourPL fold after his secondment at Open Sky Group Pty Ltd as CEO.

For the past three years, Anthony successfully led Joint Venture organisation, Open Sky Group Pty Ltd from concept, through to the appointment of an external CEO, Ian Drummond.

Anthony will assume the role as Chief Strategy Officer allowing him to focus on supporting FourPL’s customers around strategy, innovation and technology adoption. Along with Anthony’s focus on strategy and innovation he will also lead the Logistics Execution and Supply Chain Visibility service line.

Reflecting on his move back to FourPL, Anthony said: “I am relishing the opportunity to guide FourPL and our customers as they leverage technology, to capitalise on the opportunities that the market disruption creates for us.”

FourPL are delighted to have Anthony back in the FourPL Team” says Brett Findlay, FourPL CEO. “Under Anthony’s strategic leadership we are looking to provide customers with more focused expertise and solutions.”

Anthony is a highly experienced information technology professional, bringing business acumen, supply chain capability and information systems strategy to the business. Anthony’s ability to simplify complex problems and help his clients understand, visualise and articulate future directions for their information systems makes him an invaluable adviser. He is widely respected as an expert in his field and is a regular speaker at conferences and seminars.

About FourPL:

FourPL is a leading Australian owned supply chain and procurement solutions provider with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. Our focus is to help large companies recognise where they can gain value with technology, understand how a technology initiative is performing, help them buy a solution, or deliver the outcome/service they require. We have specialist systems expertise within the domains of Spend Management, Logistics Execution and Supply Chain Visibility.

We work with global partners and leading-edge technology solution providers and take pride in our independence when choosing to work with solution providers. www.fourpl.com.au.

