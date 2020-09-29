EMIS acquires coveted UL Certification for its EMI/EMC Filters

Bangalore, India, 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — EMI Solutions Pvt Ltd is a leading EMI/EMC products and solutions provider dealing with the entire range of EMI products, Testing and Consultancy services for over 2 decades. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, the company has been consistently chosen as a preferred EMI solutions provider to several industries in the Military, Medical electronics, Home appliances, Renewable Energy and Telecom sectors. EMI filters are deployed in a wide variety of industrial equipment and home appliances to minimize the electromagnetic interferences that might affect their intended normal performance.

EMIS is proud to announce that a wide range of EMI/EMC filters have been tested and certified by UL (Underwriters Laboratories) for Electromagnetic Interference safety standards. With this certification, EMIS makes a strong entry into the North American markets.

Acquiring access to global markets requires compliance with international standards. EMIS is already ISO certified for India operations. The products also have CSA, Nemko and CE marking for Global markets. Already having satisfied customers in over 15 countries, EMIS has a steadily expanding global footprint.

In accordance with the “Make in India, Make for the world” mission from the Government of India, EMIS emerges as the only Indian company in the EMI/EMC domain to achieve the UL certification.

UL Standards:

EMIS filters have been evaluated as per UL 60939-3 Standard for Passive Filter Units for Electromagnetic Interference Suppression-Part 3: Passive filter units for which safety tests are appropriate. UL 60939-3 is for appliance filters up to 1000 V AC and 1500 V DC and is harmonized with IEC 60939-3.

This is the prevalent industry standard for ensuring safe operation of devices in the United States. Adding the UL Certified Mark to IEC requirements allows access to global markets.