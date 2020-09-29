Bare Metal Cloud Market Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2021

The bare metal cloud market is gaining traction owing to the critical need for reliable load balancing of data-intensive and latency-sensitive operations, over cloud. The rising need for non-locking compute and storage resources along with the advent and rising adoption of fabric virtualization are some of the other factors contributing to the growth of the bare metal cloud market.

There are several established players in this market such as IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), CenturyLink, Inc. (U.S.), Internap Corporation (U.S.), and Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (U.S.). These leading players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments to achieve growth in the global bare metal cloud market.

IBM Corporation is one of the leading players in the bare metal cloud market. The company adopted both organic as well as inorganic strategies to enhance its presence in the market. It entered into various partnerships and strategic alliances with local as well as global players. For instance, in October 2016, IBM Corporation partnered with Majesco, a leading solutions and services provider of cloud computing in the U.S. This partnership enabled the IBM clients to speed up the development of new customer services with predictive data analytics for insurance providers, to bring new solutions to the clients. The company acquired Gravitant, Inc., a privately held company of the U.S., which majorly offers cloud-based software to the application developers for the development of enterprise applications and also provides cloud-associated services and solutions to its commercial customers. This acquisition enabled IBM Corporation to broaden its bare metal services and offerings.

Oracle Corporation is another major provider of bare metal cloud. The company has a strong geographic presence worldwide including North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company focuses more on the inorganic growth strategies to tap into the bare metal cloud market. For instance, in July 2016, Oracle Corporation partnered with Fujitsu, a leading cloud computing and IT infrastructure provider, to drive the cloud computing market and deliver enterprise-grade services to customers in Japan and their subsidiaries around the globe.

