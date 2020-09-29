South America is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR in Specialty Fertilizers Market

The Specialty Fertilizers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 37.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 51.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in demand for high-efficiency fertilizers and an increase in crop varieties are projected to drive the growth of the specialty fertilizers market.

The market for specialty fertilizers in the South America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. According to FAOSTAT, Brazil is the largest producer of agricultural products due to the availability of abundant land and rural labor force, followed by Argentina. The growth in South America is majorly attributed to the increase in the adoption of agrochemicals and advancements in farming techniques in Brazil and Argentina with distribution channels established by global agrochemical players. Due to these factors, the market in the South America region is projected to record the highest growth from 2020 to 2025.

It includes the profiles of leading companies, such as Nutrien, Ltd.(Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM) (Chile), The Mosaic Company (US), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (US), OCP Group (Morocco), OCI Nitrogen (Netherlands), Wilbur-Ellis (US), Kugler (US), Haifa Group (Israel), COMPO Expert GmbH (Germany), AgroLiquid (US), Plant Food Company, Inc. (US), Coromandel International Ltd (India), and Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (India), Nufarm (Australia), and Brandt (US).

