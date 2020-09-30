Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Growth Insights | Emerging Trends & Demand | Forecast To 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global pressure sensitive adhesives market was valued at USD 8.81 billion in 2015. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of the product in construction, consumer goods, automotive, and packaging industries. The rising requirements for reducing weight in products providing high bonding solutions is expected to drive market growth.

Key Players:



Henkel A.G.

3M

The Dow Chemical Company

B. Fuller

BASF

Collano AG

Growth Drivers:

The increasing use of low-cost engineering and lightweight plastics in numerous end-use applications such as electronics, construction, and automotive is expected to have a positive impact on the PSA market demand. The low plastic materials are evolving as substitutes for wood assembly, construction material, glass, and heavy materials.

The demand for PSA in the automotive sector is increasing owing to the pressure for reduction in emission from regulatory bodies coupled with increased mileage performance is likely to propel market growth. The rising acceptance of RFID labels (wireless tags) in end-use applications including medical, packaging, architecture, and automotive on account of their contribution in managing inventory is likely to aid PSA market growth.

Product Outlook:

Tapes

Labels

Graphic Films

Specialty

End-Use Outlook:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Construction

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific contributed to over 45% of the market volume in 2015. The easy availability o funds via personal loans and EMI coupled with increasing disposable income is expected to drive market growth in the region. The demand for the product is primarily from the electronic & electrical and automotive industries.

The variation in consumer preferences with regard to convenience and processed food is expected to propel PSA market demand in Central & South America for the labeling application segment. The emerging economies including Brazil and Uruguay are undergoing sharp industrial growth together with large investments in automotive and construction industries.

