ARTCELS and HOFA Gallery present the exclusive Banksy exhibition ‘Catch Me If You Can’ in-gallery and virtually (8 – 15 October 2020)

London, UK, 2020-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ — ARTCELS in partnership with HOFA Gallery, launches ‘Catch Me If You Can’, an exhibition devoted exclusively to iconic works by Banksy, 8 – 15 October in London.

ARTCELS is a digital art investment platform designed to make blue-chip art investments more accessible. Subscribers can buy shares in the carefully curated portfolio of blue-chip artworks, and then enjoy their investments through global exhibitions. ARTCELS first portfolio exhibition ‘XXI’ launched in London’s Mayfair in February 2020, with the likes of Kaws, Banksy, Damien Hirst, George Condo and Jeff Koons headlining. The show also ran virtually during the lockdown and most recently was exhibited on Mykonos island during this summer. It has since garnered many subscribers leading to a record uptake of their limited asset shares.

In a nod to Banksy’s career-long campaign to democratise art ‘Catch Me If You Can’ will also be shown virtually, allowing anyone, and anywhere, to access the show free of charge. Explaining the idea behind this upcoming concept and exhibition, ARTCELS’ founder and HOFA Co-Founder, Elio D’Anna said, “When we set out to create ARTCELS, we wanted to make blue-chip contemporary art more accessible to a wider audience of young, tech-savvy people eager to experience art across boundaries. Banksy epitomizes this ideal and his career is built around the vision of liberating art for the people. So, we are very honoured to be hosting this exhibition and hope people from around the world will tune in to experience Banksy as never before.”

Banksy’s reputation is at an all-time global high as he continues to create work that deploys irony and satire masterfully in the critique of society and politics. No stranger to controversy, the anonymous artist has consistently spoken truth to people and power through his simple but poignant artworks, wading fearlessly into burning issues like the current migrant crisis. His increasing fanbase and bulletproof street credibility have seen the value of his works increase rapidly in recent years, and ‘Catch Me If You Can’ will showcase some of the critical works that have endeared Banksy to fans and collectors around the world.

Leading the featured artworks in this exhibition is ‘Monkey Queen’ created in 2003, which features the artist’s most beloved satirical character cast in a most unlikely role. Also set to feature is a signed and dated screenprint of a pink ‘Jack and Jill’ painting which critiques an insidious, sprawling policing system that co-opts the most innocent citizens. ‘Stop and Search’, created in 2007, has a similar theme, pointing to the danger and absurdity of intrusive, wide net policing practices albeit with a less overtly ominous bent having placed the least expected of characters in shoes often worn by minority ethnic and racial groups.

Preparations for this show come as ARTCELS looks forward to the upcoming launch of its own art-backed digital currency ARTEM. Scheduled for release in early 2021, ARTEM coin is designed to make art investments more secure and more discreet for young, up-and-coming collectors eager to take calculated investment risks and support emerging contemporary artists.

ARTCELS and HOFA Gallery presents ‘Catch Me If You Can’ at HOFA Gallery and virtually 8 – 15 Oct 2020.