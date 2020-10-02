SaTT Announces Listing on Coinsbit as SATT Token Gets Onboarded CoinGecko

Singapore, 2020-Oct-02 — /EPR Network/ — Not resting on its laurels after a successful fundraising crowd sale that closed at USD 7.1 million, the smart advertising marketplace SaTT is pleased to announce its next listing, this time on Coinsbit, one of Eastern Europe’s largest exchanges.

The SATT token has recently been listed on a number of established crypto exchanges – from US-compliant BW, to Korea Top Ten ranked ProBit, to EU-compliant WhiteBIT. Actively trading on all three platforms, the SATT token has been onboarded renowned crypto ranking platform CoinGecko.

“Getting on board CoinGecko validates SATT as a token with market value,” says Gauthier Bros, CEO of SaTT. “We are also pleased to partner Coinsbit, one of the largest exchange operators in Eastern Europe. This is in line with our goal of growing our user base into more and more markets.”

Offering a working blockchain-based advertising solution, the SaTT smart advertising dApp stands out from the clutter of ICO projects claiming future working products. Fast, tamper-proof, secure and cost-efficient, SaTT will now work towards the adoption of its platform in the advertising industry, presently riddled with inefficiencies in its supply chain.

Touting 2.2 million registered users, a 200K-strong community and 2 million monthly website visitors, Coinsbit offers a range of services which include spot trading, credit card services for deposits and withdrawals, OTC, P2P lending, staking, an IEO launchpad as well as the ‘Coinsbit Store’.

The store is a global crypto marketplace where products on giant ecommerce sites such as Amazon, Alibaba, eBay and AliExpress can be bought with USDT, USDN, PLC Stablecoins and Coinsbit’s native token currency – CNB.

The SATT/Coinsbit trading schedule is as follows:

Deposit: 10:00 on Oct 1, 2020 (UTC+3)

Trading SATT/USDT : 10:00 on Oct 2, 2020 (UTC+3)

Withdrawal: 10:00 on October 05, 2020 (UTC+3)

About SaTT:

SaTT, which stands for Smart Advertising Transaction Token, is a utility token that enables advertisers to buy smart advertising services on its ethereum-based dApp. All transactions between advertisers and influencers/publishers are governed by the SaTT smart contract which ensures speed, transparency and security, and is cost-efficient.

The SaTT dApp helps to quantify ROI by using blockchain oracles to retrieve data from 3rd-party API of social media platforms like Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. Actions performed, such as LIKES, SHARES, VIEWS, TWEETS etc. can then be evaluated and if all criteria is successfully met, payments are triggered automatically from the advertiser’s preloaded budget to the wallet of the influencer/publisher. Fast, tamper-proof, secure and cost-efficient, the SaTT smart advertising system is a perfect use case of the ethereum smart contract. https://satt-token.com

About Coinsbit:

Coinsbit is one of the largest Eastern European digital asset trading platforms. It utilizes the latest security systems and firewalls, storing assets in cold wallets while providing a secure, convenient and reliable platform for traders. https://coinsbit.io

