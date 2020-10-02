MINT PDO to Host V-IMUST 2020 Event

Santa Fe, CA., 2020-Oct-02 — /EPR Network/ — MINT PDO is pleased to announce they will host the V-IMUST 2020 event on October 24, 2020. The Virtual Internal MINT User Specific Training event is a one-of-a-kind event exclusive to MINT PDO to focus on everything related to the Minimally Invasive Nonsurgical Thread the company offers.

The V-IMUST event will take place on October 24 from 8 am Pacific time to 4:30 pm and will provide valuable information on this treatment option and how it can be used. Topics will include didactic lectures by eight MINT experts, along with a Q&A session, live demonstrations, cadaver dissections and more. Live sessions will be available to watch on-demand for six months after the event for everyone who registers.

Anyone who wishes to attend the virtual event is encouraged to register to reserve their space. Registrations received prior to September 30, 2020, get 50 percent off their registration and pay only $49. Early registration also gives individuals access to more than 10 hours of additional content, which is also available for on-demand viewing for six months. This access is granted after the event.

This year’s event is held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. MINT PDO recognizes the importance of keeping everyone safe, while still providing valuable information on the products they offer. Through these high-quality, interactive webinars, individuals will receive the training they need wherever they are.

Anyone interested in attending the V-IMUST 2020 event can find out more by visiting the MINT PDO website or by calling 1-562-777-7136.

About MINT PDO: MINT PDO offers minimally invasive nonsurgical thread products that are ideal for a variety of procedures, including snatched jawlines, body rejuvenation, cat eyes and more. They provide the training and products medical professionals need to use their products safely and effectively for their patients. The company is cleared with the FDA and offers the reliable products medical professionals need to help their patients.

