Sugar Decorations & Inclusions Market to Witness a Huge Growth by 2025

Chicago, 2020-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Sugar Decorations & Inclusions Market by Type (Jimmies, Quins, Dragees, Nonpareils, Single Pieces, Caramel Inclusions, and Sanding & Coarse Sugar), Colorant (Natural and Artificial), Application, End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ The sugar decorations & inclusions market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the sugar decorations & inclusions market include the rise in the consumption of bakery products, such as cakes & pastries, the increasing demand for value-added and textured products among consumers, and the growth of economies that enable high acceptance of these products

The jimmies segment is projected to account for the largest share in the sugar decorations & inclusions market, followed by the caramel inclusions segment during the forecast period.

Jimmies are rainbow-colored chunks used as toppings for cake decorations and ice-cream decorations. They are readily available in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Jimmies are available in mixed and variety of colors. It is mainly used in bakery and confectionery products, which are projected to drive its demand in the foodservice industry. Food manufacturers are developing jimmies of different colors and textures. These trends are projected to favor the growth of jimmies in the sugar decorations & inclusions market.

The artificial segment is projected to account for a larger share in the sugar decorations & inclusions market during the forecast period.

The artificial segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its bright colors, which are appealing for customers. They are also inexpensive and are used by companies to enhance a product’s aesthetic value. However, the substitution by natural colorants may hinder the growth of the segment in the upcoming years as consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=199036541

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for sugar decorations & inclusions during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for sugar decorations & inclusions during the forecast period. The region is projected to witness a high demand for sugar sprinkles due to the increasing consumption of bakery products by individuals with high disposable income in the middle-class population across the region. Furthermore, busier lifestyles have led to a surge in demand for convenience food products. These factors are projected to create growth opportunities for sugar decorations & inclusions companies in countries, such as India, China, Japan, and Australia. Emerging economies such as China and India are projected to significantly contribute to the market growth.

Key players in the global sugar decorations & inclusions market include Dr. Oetker (Germany), Kerrry Inc. (Ireland), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Pecan Deluxe Candy Company (US), Signature Brands LLC (US), and Hanns G. Werner GmBH + Co.KG (Germany). These players have broad industry coverage and high operational and financial strength.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441