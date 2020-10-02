Mama Kamala releases new single ‘Infinite Ambition’

New York, NY, 2020-Oct-02 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of hip-hop and crossover alternative music known as Mama Kamala has released her latest official single, “Infinite Ambition.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Mère Miracle – Mama Kamala record label. Upbeat, energizing, and postively exploding with culture, “Infinite Ambition” introduces Mama Kamala as one of the most intriguing artists of the year so far.

Unable to contain her creativity simply in the hip-hop category, Mama Kamala has described her style “Hip-Hop Old Skool New Age Trap Rap Pop & Techno” music with the one-word subtitle of “Inspirational.”

Montréal, Québec’s Mama Kamala cites as main artistic influences Eminem, Shania Twain, Sr. Leona Hartman, and Sr. Anita Hartman. She also says her new single is rooted in “mad love and joy!” as well as “liberation.” With an emphasis on beats, groove, and sheer feminine power, “Infinite Ambition” by Mama Kamala has a little something for the whole world over.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Infinite Ambition,” Mama Kamala writes that it’s a “condemnation of sexual violence and perpetration,” as well as “an education of consent and awareness through the creative elevation of experiences.”

The Mère Miracle label describes Mama Kamala as “raw, prophetic truth,” and simply, “fierce.”

Kamala herself says she has a clear goal for her newest track, one she can delineate in no uncertain terms:

“Empowerment over emotional, mental, physical, psychological, sexual, social, spiritual, and all other forms of ignorance and tolerance of prejudice, denial and abuse(s).”

Mama Kamala’s message to her fans around the world is likewise clear.

“Rise above the violence, and find the peace inside. Thus: yin — silence.”

In addition to the considerable talents of Kamala, herself, “Infinite Ambition” also showcases the skills of Jesse Jaeo Tolbert, co-producer and mixmaster, guitarist and close Mama Kamala friend.

“Infinite Ambition” by Mama Kamala on the Mère Miracle – Mama Kamala label is available from over 600 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, hip-hop and alternative music fans.

