Future Electronics Adds Renesas RA6M4 32-Bit Microcontrollers to its Extensive MCU Lineup

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Oct-02 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is introducing the Renesas RA6M4 family of microcontrollers (MCUs).

The Renesas RA6M4 MCU group uses the high-performance Arm® Cortex®-M33 core with TrustZone® in combination with the Secure Crypto Engine, offering secure element functionality.

The flexibility of the RA6M4 MCU family is on display in many IoT applications requiring Ethernet, future proof security, large embedded RAM, and low active power consumption down to 99uA/MHz running the CoreMark® algorithm from Flash.

To learn more about this new microcontroller family, visit:

https://www.futureelectronics.com/npi/renesas-ra6m4-32-bit-microcontroller-group.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

