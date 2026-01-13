17th New Media Film Festival

New Media Film Festival® Strengthens Transparency With Verified Creator Reviews as 2026 Submissions Open

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-01-13 — /EPR Network/ — New Media Film Festival® has launched a new system for verified creator reviews and authenticated testimonials, reinforcing its long‑standing commitment to transparency, accountability, and creator‑first practices as submissions open for the 2026 season.

The enhanced review framework includes authenticated feedback from real participants, confirmed festival credentials, and leadership identity verification. These measures provide filmmakers with clearer, more reliable insight into the festival’s operations, history, and community impact. A dedicated page now highlights verified testimonials and creator experiences. https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/reviews

“Trust is everything for emerging creators, and New Media Film Festival® continues to lead by example,” said Rich Gentilcore, CEO of Mongo Media Solutions. “Their verified data initiative gives filmmakers confidence that their work is being evaluated in a fair, authentic, and future‑focused environment. It’s the kind of transparency the industry needs more of.”

Submissions are now open across 25 categories including Animation, AR/AI/Tech, Documentary, Feature Films, Shorts, Music, Scripts, Podcasts, VR/360, Web Series, and more.

Creators can submit through the festival’s official website https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com

Press Contact: newmediafilmfestival.com/contact Los Angeles, CA 2355 Westwood Blvd. #381