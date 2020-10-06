HoduSoft announce contact center software for manufacturing industries

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a leading name in VoIP-based communication solutions, has announced call center software focused on manufacturing industries worldwide.

On the launch of contact center software for manufacturing industries, VP of the HoduSoft said, “HoduSoft contact center software comes with WebRTC to offer affordable, easy to use and scalable solutions to manufacturing industries.

It reduces the dependence of manufacturing industries on IT infrastructure and hardware. They can handle customers’ queries and streamline the process to meet demand using contact center software on their smartphones or desktops. They only need a webcam, microphone, and headset to use the contact center software effectively.

Manufacturing industries are always in search of software that can handle their huge call volumes effectively. HoduSoft hosted contact center software does away with this section and reduces entry barriers for individuals and manufacturing industries to benefit from its several features.”

Its inbound call center software comes with all features such as automatic call distribution, skill-based mapping, recording, predictive analysis, and recording. There are several other features, but the most crucial part is that HoduSoft has integrated social media and an Omnichannel platform to save time, ease communication, and get work done with high efficiency. It results in quick responses to queries of customers and a higher customer satisfaction rate.

WebRTC allows manufacturing industries to do easy video and audio chats, presentations, and conference calls to collaborate and communicate to higher levels and assist in quick closure of deals.

HoduSoft call center for manufacturing industries with a centralized dashboard is intuitive, offers high-security features, and a short learning curve. Apart from this, HoduSoft, engineers, and experts are always available to assist and query resolution.

Manufacturing industries can use the HoduSoft contact center software as a chatting and conferencing tool. It can route the call to the most appropriate agent enabling a quick resolution of queries. Manufacturing industries can use multiple communication channels, including chat, email, SMS, voice, and social media platforms. Manufacturing industries can quickly build a brand by offering a faster and satisfactory solution to customer queries.

Manufacturing industries interested in implementing customized call center software as per their requirements can contact HoduSoft for feature-rich contact center software.

