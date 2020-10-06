ALO Bariatrics in Tijuana, Guadalajara, and Puerto Vallarta Announce their New Website

ALO Bariatrics wanted to be able to get clients from the other side of the border, even if they never knew who ALO Bariatrics was.

Tijuana, BC, Mexico, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Many bariatric clinics in Mexico have relied for a long time on word-of-mouth to drive patient visits. Thanks to the popularity of medical tourism, bariatric clinics in Mexico have been able to take advantage of Americans’ desire to lose weight and live a healthy lifestyle.

However, ALO Bariatrics needed something more. They wanted to be able to get clients from the other side of the border, even if they never knew who ALO Bariatrics was.

“The problem that a lot of bariatric clinics have is that they’re sustaining themselves with their client base, but they don’t grow because nobody knows who they are,” says Jeff Tormey, founder of web marketing companies SEO Guru Atlanta and Bariatric Audience.

“The question they always have is ‘how do we make it easy for people to find us?’ Our answer is through a combination of search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, user-centric web design, and online ads.”

Due to the pandemic, traveling to get weight loss surgery done is a little bit more of a difficult sell for people. Yet, the demand is still there, and ALO Bariatrics wants to make sure everyone knows that they’re not only open, but they’re following proper safety protocols and offering other options for appointments and consultations.

“When we started working with our new web marketing company, SEO Guru Atlanta, we didn’t know if they’d be able to get the results we wanted,” said Alejandro Lopez, lead surgeon of ALO Bariatrics. “But when we saw the new website they made for us, we were overjoyed.”

“We have been working with SEO Guru Atlanta for several months now and have been satisfied with the results. Our new website is speedy, well-designed, and easier than ever to use!”

“We have patients coming in who let us know that the reason they found us was through our website. They found us on Google and used our website to book an appointment with us. From there, all we need to do is clear them for surgery and we’ll give them options for how to travel here.”

ALO Bariatrics is in partnership with Centro Médico Puerta de Hierro, which is one of the newest members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Patients who choose to go to their Guadalajara location will have the procedure done at Centro Médico Puerta de Hierro and will benefit from the guidance of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

ALO Bariatrics offers all-inclusive bariatric surgery packages starting at $4,500 USD. Call them at (844) 461-2831 for more information!

Press & Media Contact:

Magda Duenas

ALO Bariatrics

Brasilia 1, El Paraiso 22106

Tijuana, B.C.,

Mexico

+1 844-461-2831

magda@alobariatrics.com

https://bariatricsurgeries.com