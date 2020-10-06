New Remote Training and Nutrition Campaign Launched by Team8 Fitness

New Jersey, USA, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — With most people still on lockdown and struggling to find a routine during the days of Covid-19, Team8 Fitness has devised a unique opportunity for clients to train and stay in tiptop shape.

Team8 Fitness is offering online personal training – but never in person – enabling clients to have access to a dedicated personal trainer that creates unique workouts and nutrition plans daily.

Trainers will talk to their clients every day and do online face-to-face sessions twice a month. Each client also has access to a private app as part of the package, allowing them to manage their progress and health stats.

Team8fitness.com was launched by personal trainers who have seen their gyms close down due to Covid-19 and their careers effectively put on ice.

The ‘remote’ approach is their response, and they have quickly realized that, through their current clients, online training is the way of the future and makes more sense for a lot of people compared to traditional in-person training.

The three-step approach is devised through their website. Clients will be paired with a certified trainer to match their personality and goals. Their coach will evaluate their needs and determine the best workout and diet plan.

Thirdly, clients will be able to keep track of workouts, nutrition plans, daily communication and more through the Team8Fitness’ private app.

Clients who have been among the first users of the personalised workout and nutrition regime have been very impressed. Carinna, from New Jersey, commented: “By far the best fitness and nutrition plan and the only one that worked for me.”

“I dropped 23 pounds since starting with my trainer. I finally got my confidence back,” explained Marc, TX. Another client, Irene added: “I felt stuck for years until starting my trainer’s nutrition program.”

New York-based Denise said: “My trainer has helped me change my life. Beyond thankful for him.”

For more information about this breakthrough fitness program, register your details now at team8fitness.com and get your fitness back on track.