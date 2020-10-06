Sterile Filtration Market – Global Leaders Are Adopting Different Strategies to Maintain Their Position

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the sterile filtration market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of the segments and subsegments.

The global sterile filtration market size is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Growth of this market is driven by factors such as advantages of sterile filters over non-sterile filters, the growing demand for pure water in the end-user market, increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and rising focus on the development of large biopharmaceutical drugs. The manufacturing and use of advanced filters for sterile filtration and the untapped potential in emerging countries offer a significant scope of growth in the sterile filtration market.

The major companies in the global sterile filtration market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), 3M (US), and Parker Hannifin Corp (US).

Merck KGaA accounted for the largest share of the sterile filtration market in 2019. The company has expanded its position as the most profitable technology and solutions supplier in the sterile filtration industry by offering leading-edge products for biotech & pharmaceutical companies and for the advancement of cell and gene therapy. The company also adopts organic strategies such as product launches and expansions to maintain its position in this market. For instance, In 2019, Merck (Germany) launched the Stericup Quick Release 500 ml Vacuum Filtration System and Sartolab MultiStation (filtration units). Moreover, In 2019, Merck (Germany)) expanded its distribution capacity in Gillingham, UK.

Danaher Corporation (US) accounted for the second-largest share of the sterile filtration market and it operates in this market through its subsidiary, Pall Corporation. The company’s separation, filtration, and purification technologies revenue have shown a significantly high demand from the biopharmaceutical industry in Western Europe, North America, and other high-growth markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. Danaher’s focuses on several organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches, expansions, and partnerships. For instance, In 2019, the company established Pall established a Biotech Integrated Solutions Center of Excellence (CoE) in Shanghai, China. to serve bioprocess engineering consultancies for China and broader Asia.

North America accounted for the largest share of the sterile filtration market in 2019.

North America accounted for the largest share of the sterile filtration market in 2019. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology and food & beverage companies in the region, the presence of a well-established healthcare market, and stringent regulations for the pharmaceutical industry.

