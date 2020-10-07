Xterminator Pest Control Helps Businesses in Ohio Keep their Facilities Pest-Free and Hygienic

Columbus, OH, 2020-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — XterminatorPest Controls an Ohio-based extermination service that gets rid of various kinds of pests. Their offerings include residential, commercial, and real estate pest control. For residential customers, they offer special services dedicated to termite and bed bug extermination, as these are often the biggest nuisance for residents, causing significant damage to homes if ignored. Apart from this, they also cater to the removal of mice and rats.

The company’s commercial services help organizations maintain a good corporate image and keep employee satisfaction up. It has special quarterly, weekly and monthly pest control packages for businesses to this effect. Knowing how much of an effect the state of the office has on the success of the business, Xterminator Pest Control creates budget-friendly plans for businesses, so they don’t have to face the risk of pest breakouts in their offices.

The company doesn’t just serve offices and corporate set-ups; they deal with every kind of business that may need their help and services. They cater to warehouses, restaurants, hotels, schools, hospitals, banks and many other types of enterprises.

Their commitment to their work is exemplified in the Pest Guide on their website. This is a tool for those who visit the website, so they can identify the pests in their home. It includes 12 varieties of common pests in the US (with sub-varieties in each) and details on the threats posed by each sub variety within. This gives customers a sense of what services they may require from Xterminator Pest Control, and how urgently these services may be needed.

Apart from this, the website also includes a Tips and Info section which includes prevention tactics after services are rendered. “If a person goes into a shop and sees a rat or a cockroach, they’re never coming back. We understand how harmful pests can be to businesses. This is why we try our best to eliminate pests and equip our customers with the knowledge to do so as well”, commented a representative from Xterminator Pest Control.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.xterminator.com/

Address: Xterminator Pest Control, 1209 Hill Rd. North #329 Pickerington, OH 43147

Contact: 614-935-3973

Email: info@xterminator.com