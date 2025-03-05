Steam Autoclaves Market 2030: The Shift Toward Sustainable Practices

Posted on 2025-03-05 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Steam Autoclaves Market Growth & Trends

The global steam autoclaves market is expected to reach USD 2.43 billion by 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.90% from 2023 to 2030. Growing demand for disinfection and sterilization is expected to drive the demand for steam autoclaves in laboratory and medical settings. Medical & biohazardous waste management applications are anticipated to experience a rapid growth in demand owing to increasing implementation and acceptance rates of biosafety guidelines. Furthermore, increasing incidence rates of hospital acquired infections and growing need for safe management of infectious medical waste are expected to drive the steam autoclaves market over the forecast period. Rising number of government regulations aimed at the mandatory implementation of biosafety regulations, growing demand for portable autoclaves and the introduction of cost-effective devices are expected to serve the steam autoclaves market as future growth opportunities.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Steam Autoclaves Market

U.S. Steam Autoclaves market size and growth rate, 2023 - 2030

Steam Autoclaves Market Report Highlights

  • Vertical steam autoclaves were the largest product segment in 2022. This large share can be accounted for by the presence of a wide product range, available in the market including medium range medical & laboratory autoclaves. Moreover, the availability of specialized medical and bio-hazardous waste management devices is expected to drive segment growth over the forecast period.
  • Medical waste management and sterilization was the largest application of the market in 2022 owing to the presence of a comparatively higher demand for sterilization and disinfection in hospitals and clinics. Moreover, due to the growing demand for pharmaceutical bio-hazardous waste management and the gradually increasing levels of generation of such waste, it is expected that the laboratory applications of specialized autoclaves for bio-hazardous and solid waste management is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period.
  • North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 at over 35.52% . Growing prevalence of hospital acquired infection and the presence of large procedure volumes and stringent government regulations are some key factors expected to drive regional market growth during the forecast period.
  • Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing regional steam autoclaves market. Presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging markets of India and China is expected to serve manufacturers with lucrative future growth opportunities. Moreover, growing demand for medical tourism in the region is expected to improve device usage rates by heightening the need for sophisticated medical infrastructure.
  • Key players of the steam autoclaves market include Tuttnauer, Matachana, BMM Weston, Getinge Infection Control, LTE Scientific, Belimed Deutschland, Medisafe International, Panasonic, Priorclave and Eryigit Medical Devices Steris

Steam Autoclaves Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the steam autoclaves market on the basis of configuration, application and region:

Steam Autoclaves Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Table Top Autoclaves
  • Vertical Steam Autoclaves
  • Horizontal Steam Autoclaves
  • Floor Standing Steam Autoclaves
  • High Pressure Steam Autoclaves

Steam Autoclaves Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Medical Steam Autoclaves
  • Dental Steam Autoclaves
  • Laboratory Steam Autoclaves

Steam Autoclaves Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Sweden
    • Norway
    • Denmark
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • Australia
    • Thailand
    • South Korea
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • MEA
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • UAE
    • Kuwait

Order a free sample PDF of the Steam Autoclaves Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution