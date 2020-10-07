Baby Changing Light Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2030

Baby Changing Light Market Outlook

The LED lighting system is rapidly gaining attraction in lighting technology as more and more consumers are switching towards LED lights for its innovative lighting solutions. Consumers are considerably purchasing LED lights for home and business purposes as it consumes very less power and more durable than other lighting systems. As LED lights last for a long time and need no constant replacement, companies are incorporating LEDs in night lamps and other night lights for decoration or Babysitting. The baby changing light is one such night lamp used in the children’s room which helps parents for feeding or nursing their kids throughout the night. Baby changing light illuminates the room with a soft glow and provides enough brightness to nurse a baby properly, but not enough to wake the baby. The baby changing light also offers a peaceful ambiance that helps kids to go back to sleep when they wake up and make kids feel safe.

Reasons for Covering Baby Changing Light Market Title

Baby changing light is one of the baby necessities that every nursery requires as it helps facilitate mid-night diaper changes and feedings is a primary factor influencing the growth of the baby changing light market in the near future. Also, the rapid advent of integrated lighting control systems with luminaires and night lights, rise in adoption of LED lights, and integration of lighting solutions with smartphones are some other factors fueling the growth of the baby changing light market during the forecast period. Additionally, growing consumer awareness regarding energy savings along with an increase in the adoption of energy-efficient products across the globe and rapid advancement in wireless, sensor, and IoT technology are other factors likely to create the substantial potential for baby changing light market in the near future. Prominent players are also building their strong and effective online presence through strategic collaboration with third-party e-commerce players along with creating a professional website to increase their customer base is expected to boost the growth of the baby changing light market during the forecast period.

Global Baby Changing Light: Market Segmentation

On the basis of light type, the global baby changing light market has been segmented as –

LED

Incandescent

Fluorescent

Halogen

Others

On the basis of technology, the global baby changing light market has been segmented as –

Wired

Wireless

On the basis of the price range, the global baby changing light market has been segmented as –

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

On the basis of material type, the global baby changing light market has been segmented as –

Fabric

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Others

On the basis of the sales channel, the global baby changing light market has been segmented as –

Specialty Outlets

Multi-Brand Stores

Independent Electronic Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

Among light type, LED is expected to be the most attractive segment in the baby changing light market over the forecast period, as it reduces energy use, superior lifespan, and decreasing cost of LED lights. Additionally, wireless technology is expected to exhibit a comparatively higher CAGR in the baby changing light market in the near future. Based on the sales channel, e-retailers is booming in the baby changing light market, due to the presence of various products and brands online, convenience, and ease of use when making online purchases.

Global Baby Changing Light Market: Regional Outlook

The baby changing light market is anticipated to register significant growth across all the regions during the forecast period. The baby changing light market is classified into seven key areas: North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the leading market in the global baby changing light market followed by Europe owing to the high adoption of night lights and increasing demand for smart devices to integrate lighting solutions with their smartphones in the region. East Asia baby changing light market is expected to account for healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increase in birth rate, rise in purchasing power, and growing demand for child care products. MEA is likely to offer attractive opportunities in the global baby changing light market in the coming years, as consumers are now spending more on children’s safety devices and increasing the company’s presence in the region.

Global Baby Changing Light Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global baby changing light market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM Licht AG, Sunvalley Group, Bubzi Co., Hatch Baby, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, General Electric Company, Skip Hop, Inc., Shenzhen Soaiy Technology Co., Ltd., Hugo Brennenstuhl GmbH & Co KG, Munchkin, Inc., and others.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the light type, price range, technology, and sales channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: