Smart Pet Collar Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2030

Smart Pet Collar Market Outlook

The relationship between owner and pet is a very superior one. So it’s very dramatic when the owner’s pet lost/ stolen as there is an emotional attachment. Parallel to the growth of the mainstream wearable’s market there has been increase in the market for smart pet collar/ pet wearable’s. Smart pet collar is a multi-purpose tool, unlike the traditional collar. A smart pet collar is a high-tech collar that link wirelessly to a smartphone through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and provide insights which help in tracking the activity and location of the pet. Smart pet collars can also be used for training, and also includes several parameters like: GPS, temperature, and buzzer for location. Moreover, the growing demand from working individuals for pet monitoring is one of the growth factors for the smart pet collars market. Further, due to the late working hours, pet owner’s demands for smart-connected collars that enables them to connect with their pets from their workplace.

Reasons for Covering Smart Collar Market

Nowadays, awareness about the pet’s physical and mental ability being raised due to the raise in the disposable income in developed countries which drive the pet wearable market growth in coming years. Rising concerns for the pet’s health are encouraging owners to invest in devices like: smart pet collar, which monitors the pet’s nutrition, track sleep patterns, calories burnt, etc. The amalgamation of technology enables easy chasing of pets through smart devices, helping owners to find their lost and stolen pets. The adoption of smart pet collars keeps pets in safe zones, out of danger and off-limits spots. With the increase in the adoption of smart pet collars, players are focusing on providing more innovative products for improving pet care.

Smart Pet Collar Market Segmentation

The global smart pet collar market can be categorized on the following basis:

On the basis of product type, the smart pet collar market has been segmented as-

GPS Based

Radio Based

Others

On the basis of application, the smart pet collar market has been segmented as-

Training

Tracking

Monitoring

On the basis of component, the smart pet collar market has been segmented as-

Displays

GPS Chips

Bluetooth Chips

Sensors

On the basis of sales channel, the smart pet collar market has been segmented as-

Online Sales Channel

Offline Sales Channel

Multi-Brand Stores

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Other Sales Channel

On the basis of price, the smart pet collar market has been segmented as-

Mass/ Economic

Premium

Smart Pet Collar Market: Regional Outlook

Increase in the advent of technology and smart devices and increasing trend towards pet adoption and raise in disposable income are the major growth drivers of smart pet collar market. The smart pet collar market is classified into seven key areas: North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the leading market in global smart pet collar market. Also increase in innovative pet care products and others significant factors for driving the growth of smart pet collar in North America.

Smart Pet Collar Market: Key Players

The global market players of smart pet collar consists of some leading players which are as follows: Garmin, Whistle, Fit Bark, Findster, Link AKC, KYON, Tractive, Pet Pace, PETBLE, Find My Pet, DOTT, and others

KEY DEVELOPMENTS: