Blood Warmer /Sample Warmer Devices Market Worth $225.6 Million, Shows Impressive Growth in North American Medical Industry

According to the new market research report “Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market by Sample (Blood, Embryo, Ovum, Semen), End User (Hospital, Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Tissue Bank), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Blood Warmer Devices Market is expected to reach USD 225.6 Million, at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Blood samples are estimated to account for the largest market share.

By sample type, the market is classified into blood samples and other samples. The blood samples segment is expected to lead the global Sample warmer devices market. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing demand for blood and blood products.

Hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market.

By end user, the sample warmer devices market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks & transfusion centers, and tissue banks. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global blood warmer devices market. The rising number of blood transfusions and growing requirement of blood in surgical treatments which is a major factor responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Burden of Hypothermia Cases

Increasing Number of Surgeries

Growing Number of Trauma Cases

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the blood warmer devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the Sample warmer devices market. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of hypothermia, growing volume of surgical procedures, and the increasing number of trauma cases of blood warmer devices/sample warmer products in the region as compared to other regions.

Key players in the blood warmer devices market include 3M (US), BD (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Stryker (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), Stihler Electronic (Germany), Belmont instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), and EMIT (US).