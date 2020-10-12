North America Coaxial Cable Market Demand, and Regional Analysis With Top Key Players 2020

Felton, California , USA, Oct 12, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The North America coaxial cable market is anticipated to generate revenue of USD 3,482.3 Million by 2020. This growth can be associated with various features like low installation cost, rising spending on IT and Telecom services and rapid technological advances being made across this region. Moreover, rising number of internet service providers is also anticipated to fuel up the market growth across this region.

The video distribution application segment held the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2014 to 2020 owing to rising popularity of services like over the top (OTT) and video on demand (VOD). The radio frequency transfer segment held the highest share of around 60% across the market due to low installation cost and maximum bandwidth of channels offered by these cables.

The end-use segment of internet service providers (ISP) held the largest share across the North American market owing to rising demand for internet connections across this region. Other segments like CATV companies, system integrators, construction industry, telephone service providers and military and aerospace are expected to attain a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

U.S. is projected to register the highest share across the regional market during 2013 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecasted period due to increasing investments across broadcasting, broadband, and telecom industry. Moreover, reduction in trade barriers and attractive policies of FDI are expected to further fuel up the market demand for coaxial cables across North American.

The North America coaxial cable market includes key players such as TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Belden Inc., Coleman Cable Inc., Southwire, and Nexans S.A. They are facing strong competition owing to the rising number of players across this region. They are also undertaking various marketing initiatives to grow their distribution channel across the rural regions.

