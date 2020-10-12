Enterprise Information Archiving Market vendors by Size, Share & growth strategies – 2025 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Oct-12 — According to a research report “Enterprise Information Archiving Market by Type (Content Types (Email, Database, Social Media, Instant Messaging, and Web) and Services (Consulting and System Integration)), Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global enterprise information archiving market size to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2020 to USD 10.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during 2020–2025. Major growth factors for the market include reduced storage costs required for the enterprise information archiving and government mandates to store enterprise information for audit and investigation purposes. On the other hand, the lack of the awareness of the availability of enterprise information archiving solutions and heavy dependency on traditional approaches may restrain the market growth.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hold the largest market size in the global enterprise information archiving market. Many countries in APAC are increasingly moving toward the digitalization of their processes, resulting in a larger generation of data. There is a rise in competition in the enterprise information archiving market, due to the increasing enterprise information by large enterprises as well as Small and Medium enterprises (SMEs). The enterprise information archiving solutions are playing an important role in overcoming the demand for storage devices and reducing the cost of the IT infrastructure.

Market Players

The major enterprise information archiving vendors operating in the market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Dell (US), Veritas (US), Barracuda (US), Proofpoint (US), Smarsh (US), Mimecast (UK), ZL Technologies (US), Global Relay (Canada), Micro Focus (UK), OpenText (Canada), Solix (US), Archive360 (US), Everteam (France), Pagefreezer (Canada), Jatheon (Canada), and Unified Global Archiving (US).

Microsoft was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Washington, US. It is an American multinational technology and consulting firm. It generates revenue by offering a wide range of cloud-based solutions and other services to individuals and businesses, licensing and supporting an array of software products; designing, manufacturing, and selling devices; and delivering relevant online advertising to a global audience. Its product portfolio includes Operating Systems (OS), cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, and video games. The company focuses on customer satisfaction.

Veritas was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in California, US. The company specializes in information management, data management, information governance, cloud, backup and recovery, business continuity, software-defined storage, data privacy, data protection, data visibility, storage optimization, digital, data and workload portability, multi-cloud, and data disability.

