Healthy Lifestyle Programs At After-School Clubs In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — After-school clubs are monumental in improving the mental and physical health of students by giving them a meaningful and physically active break from academics. Such after-school clubs aid in the overall development of students, which is of utmost importance in the current academic scenario.

About The After-School Club

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas aims to provide its members with a world-class experience in order to ensure their success in life after school. Its main areas of focus are academic success, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyle habits.

Healthy Lifestyle Programs

Membership is open for youth aged 6 to 18 years on the completion of a membership form and payment of membership fees.

This programs under this category include: All Stars (6 -18 years): A league sport and fitness program. Passport to Manhood (8 -14 years): Encourages discussions and activities that lead to the development of character and leadership qualities. SMART Girls (8-18 years): Designed for health, fitness, self-esteem and education needs of girls. SMART Moves (Skills Mastery and Resilience Training), (6-15 years): Addresses premature sexual activity and drug and alcohol use. Triple Play (6-18 years): A health and wellness program aimed at increasing physical activity, implementing good nutrition and developing healthy relationships.



Benefits Of Joining The Club

Offers a safe place to learn and grow

Adult supervision

Engagement in life-enhancing programs

Offers a variety of character development experiences

Child safety and wellbeing is the club’s top priority

Zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior

Robust safety policies and guidelines implemented by volunteers and well-trained staff

24-Hour toll-free child safety hotline

Mandatory background checks of staff and board members

Compulsory safety training of staff

The club complies with federal, state and local laws related to safety

For more information on programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, you can call at (254) 699 – 5808 or visit 703 N. 8th Street, Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also log on to https://www.bgctx.org/