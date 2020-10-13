Maryland Custom Software Development Company Educates On SaaS Software

Frederick, MD, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Orases, a Maryland custom software development company, recently released a new educational resource that answers the question, what is SaaS software?. The new article is guided by the expert software developers at Orases who understand the importance and power of technology and the benefits it can bring businesses. The software company has designed this new article to help explain the exploding SaaS market and what these types of applications can do for businesses of all kinds.

Orases offers some valuable information for readers who want to learn more about what software-as-a-service applications are and what kind of functionality and efficiency they can provide to companies. In the article, they explain that SaaS applications are third-party hosted applications that can be accessed over the internet by anyone. They explain how there is a huge variety of SaaS applications that can help businesses access new-age tools, improve bandwidth, increase security, provide payment solutions, and more. The team at Orases believes in providing the most up-to-date and personalized technology solutions that can improve output and efficiency for any business.

While this new article focuses on SaaS applications and their use, Orases’ website also provides potential clients with information regarding their team, mission, as well as a full list of technology consulting and development services. Orases offers services that include product strategy, custom software development, mobile app development, modernization, software testing, user experience development, project management, and more. Orases believes that software is a key factor in every business and that its development can’t just be left up to chance. Their proven process can help businesses to find the innovations that will propel them into the future.

