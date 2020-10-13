Consumers Rush to Online Food Delivery Options

Companies across the US are trying to keep up with the sudden demand for low-contact food orders.

Los Angeles, CA, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — When the world started to realize that the illness known as COVID-19 or Coronavirus was not going to be eradicated quickly, people started to look for ways to maintain some sense of normalcy. This came largely in the form of food. Food is often used as a way to comfort people during and after a tragedy, so it’s no surprise that consumers wanted to order their favorite dishes.

Although restaurants wanted to keep up with their clients’ demands for food, most restaurants and other establishments that sold food were under strict orders to either halt business entirely or open only with severe restrictions to their pre-COVID-19 operations. Restaurants wanted to sell food and customers wanted to purchase it, but everyone needed a way of ordering and delivering food in a way that was as safe as possible. The solution to this was low-contact food delivery services.

Prior to the pandemic, food delivery services like UBER and DoorDash had some popularity, but they became an essential service once people were encouraged to stay at home. Over six million people in the United States started ordering their food through apps, bringing the total amount of smartphone users that order delivery to 44 million people.

However, there was a change made to the food delivery system; where customers once were greeted at their door by a smiling delivery person in a company-branded polo, their food is now dropped off at their door. The confirmation of delivery by the driver is made by the driver standing at least ten feet away from the door while wearing a protective mask and gloves. Some drivers even retreat to their cars once they have rung the doorbell. While this would have seemed cold and frustrating just six months ago, it has now become the normal procedure for every form of delivery, from groceries to packages.

Adding a delivery feature to their procedures has allowed restaurants to continue to serve food to their customers, but the pricing itself can be a difficult process to maneuver. The base costs alone were too much for many restaurants to handle, especially those independently owned. Things like carryout containers, boxes of single-use gloves, plastic silverware, and contracts with delivery services added up quickly. For companies that did survive, though, business is booming.

The next step restaurants will need to take is to learn to streamline their delivery process. Large pizza chains already had these procedures in place, but restaurants new to the delivery scene are having to pick up the skills quickly. One of the essential steps is to have a POS system – Point of Sales system – that can cut down on the confusion that occurs when a restaurant is trying to fulfil multiple online and over-the-phone orders at once. Consumers who went to the movies before the pandemic are somewhat familiar with seeing a movie theater POS system, but many restaurants are just now picking them up. The goal is to invest in POS systems sold by companies like Embed so that it’s easier for customers and employees to keep track of multiple orders.

Source: Embed International Pty Ltd