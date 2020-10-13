Human Liver Models Market worth 2.56 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The global human liver models market is expected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.35 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period (2017-2022). The key factors driving the growth of this market include growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models, significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments for the development of liver models, growing initiatives to increase awareness about liver organoids, increasing research activities on liver organoids, increasing prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and growing need for the early detection of drug toxicity to minimize financial losses due to late-stage drug failure.

Animal models accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

The human liver models market is segmented on the basis of type into liver organoids, liver-on-a-chip, 2D models, animal models, and 3D bioprinting. In 2017, the animal models segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The growth in the biosimilars market is expected to boost the preclinical market as the development of biosimilars and biopharmaceuticals requires an understanding of the mechanism of action, quantification of pharmacological effects, and interpretation of toxicological data. Preclinical research also helps in securing a clear definition of targets. Moreover, as the patents for many blockbuster drugs are set to expire by 2020, the demand for biosimilars and preclinical services is likely to increase. The rising demand for preclinical services, in turn is expected to drive the demand for animal models.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171046468



North America held the largest share of the market in 2017

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the human liver models market, followed by Europe.

The market for human liver models in this region is driven by the presence of a well-established life sciences industry, growing awareness about the organoids technology, favorable government initiatives, growing incidence of NAFLD, and unavailability of livers for transplantation, increased research spending, rising focus on tissue culture-based clinical diagnostics, and the availability of skilled professionals.

The key players in the global human liver models market are Emulate (US), Ascendance Bio (US), HìREL (US), CN Bio (UK), Organovo (US), and Cyfuse Biomedical (Japan).

CN Bio held the leading position in the global liver-on-a-chip market in 2016. The company offers its products and services for drug discovery and drug safety programs. To enhance its production capabilities and applications, the company focuses on adopting inorganic strategies such as collaborations and agreements. Over the last three years, CN Bio has been a part of six such initiatives that helped the company enhance its presence in this market. For instance, in 2017, CN Bio collaborated with AstraZeneca (UK) to validate a new in vitro tool to predict optimized drug dosing regimens for multi-drug therapies. Furthermore, in 2015, CN Bio collaborated with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (US) to test and develop therapeutics for liver diseases and infections by using LiverChip, CN Bio’s human liver-on-a-chip platform.

The global liver 3D bioprinting market was dominated by Organovo Holdings, Inc. (US). With its broad product portfolio, Organovo Holdings, Inc. held the leadership position in the global 3D bioprinting market for liver in 2016. Its large market share is attributed to its robust 3D bioprinting portfolio. In addition, the company is focusing on various strategies to expand its product offerings and increase its visibility in the 3D bioprinting market. In line with this, the company has collaborated with various research organizations and pharmaceutical companies for developing novel products. For instance, in June 2016, Organovo collaborated with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) for developing 3D bioprinted tissues, to be used for research on skeletal disease. Similarly, in December 2014, Organovo collaborated with the Yale School of Medicine, Department of Surgery (US) with the aim to develop 3D organ tissues for surgical transplantation research.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171046468



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com