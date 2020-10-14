Patriot Towing Purchase New Truck for Heavier Loads

Canton, Georgia, 2020-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Patriot Towing is pleased to announce they have purchased a new truck to help them handle even heavier loads. The company recently bought a Freightliner M2, a 16-ton wrecker tow truck with dual 20,000 pound recovery winches, to allow them to take on larger loads than ever before.

Patriot Towing provides a variety of towing and hauling services to help their customers transport vehicles and other items they may not be able to move themselves. With 24/7 emergency dispatch and response and fast, courteous service, customers can rely on the company to handle all of their towing needs. Adding the Freightliner M2 to their arsenal of towing vehicles ensures the company can handle any job that comes their way, even when it comes to towing larger and heavier vehicles. They take great pride in offering their customers the highest quality of service for reasonable rates.

At Patriot Towing, they are proud to be a fast, reliable towing service for customers throughout the north Atlanta area. They are professionally rated and 100 percent dedicated to providing customer satisfaction with all their interactions. Customers can rely on the company for fast, reliable and affordable towing services that get the job done.

Anyone interested in learning about the new truck or any of the services offered can find out more by visiting the Patriot Towing website or by calling 1-770-212-9230.

About Patriot Towing: Patriot Towing is a full-service towing and hauling company that serves the north Atlanta metropolitan area. They have a fleet of trucks capable of handling any job safely and reliably. With the most affordable prices in town, they take great pride in providing the highest quality of service to each of their customers.

Press Release Contact :

Company: Patriot Towing

Address: 88 Hickory Springs Ind. Dr.

City: Canton

State: GA

Zip code: 30115

Telephone number: 1-770-212-9230

Email address: Info@PatriotTowCo.com