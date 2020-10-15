Charity Leader Fighting Homelessness Gets Awarded “Difference Maker Award”

Tampa Bay, FL, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — On Monday 12 October, Dammy Sanchez, founder of I AM the Group Foundation, was awarded the “Difference Maker Award” from the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition for her work in assisting individuals suffering with homelessness in the Tampa Bay area.

Shortly before receiving her award, Mrs. Sanchez was in a Clearwater neighborhood with a team of volunteers distributing food to families in need. A week prior she was buying two carts worth of blankets for the homeless population.

“Every time I speak to Dammy she is on to a new project,” said Clemence Chevrot, Director of the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition and Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. “One day she is collecting backpacks full of school supplies, the next serving food at a soup kitchen, or helping at her Church. She exemplifies the spirit of the Charity Coalition in making the difference everywhere she goes.”

Mrs. Sanchez first started cooking at home and feeding 120 homeless in Downtown Miami once a week for about a year. In 2014 Mrs. Sanchez started serving the homeless in Tampa Bay area through Grace Family Church’s Soup Kitchen. In 2017 I AM the Group Foundation was born out of Mrs. Sanchez dedication to helping others.

“I strongly believe that we can grow up, growing together,” said Mrs. Sanchez. “I founded I AM the Group Foundation, Inc., to assist these populations and give them hope, skills and tools to get back on their feet and re-integrate in the society. I am proud to receive this award and be recognized for helping others.”

The Tampa Bay Charity Coalition was created to bring charities together to combine efforts and improve the community. The initial list of 38 charities present at the first meeting has since grown to include over 300 charities and is still expanding.

To learn more about I AM the Group Foundation please email

info@iamthegroupfoundation.org or visit their website at www.iamthegroupfoundation.org

To learn more about the Charity Coalition, please contact Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org or visit the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Facebook page www.facebook.com/tbcharitycoalition

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.