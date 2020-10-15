Gujarat, India, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — By definition, Sight Flow Indicators are devices that allow direct observation of inside a pipe. Sight Flow Indicators allow observing color, clarity, direction and flow rate of liquids inside a pipe in various industries. Sight Flow Indicators are commonly used in pharmaceutical, chemical, petrochemical, agrochemical, food and dairy, marine industry, electric utilities, fertilizers, steel oil and gas water treatment, petroleum / refinery process equipment and dyes and pigments.

Usually, a Sight Flow Indicator has more than one viewing gasket. Sight Flow Indicators can be connected directly a pipeline by sanitary, threaded or flanged clamp connection.

In this blog, Noble Glass Works Pvt. Ltd. as one of the best manufacturer and supplier of sight flow indicator in India since 1995 lists 3 types of sight flow indicators available in India:

Double Window Sight Flow Indicators

When looking to check liquid flow of industrial process lines, Double Window Sight Flow Indicators are the best solution. Double Window Sight Flow Indicators made of toughened glass mount opposite ways for better view. The diameter and thickness of Double Window Sight Flow Indicators can be customized as per application by Noble Glass Works Pvt. Ltd.

Jacketed Double Window Sight Flow Indicators

The second one in the list of types of Sight Flow Indicators in India is Jacketed Double Window Sight Flow Indicators. Jacketed Double Window Sight Flow Indicators cater two purposes simultaneously – pipe flow observation and cooling and heating of process fluid. The jacket of Jacketed Double Window Sight Flow Indicators can be used for both heating and cooling of process fluid and has inlet and outlet connection.

PTFE Lined Sight Flow Indicators

In this list of Slight Flow Indicators available in India, the third one is PTFE Lined Sight Flow Indicators. For PTEF Lined Sight Flow Indicators, double window and tubular Sight Flow Indicators have a unique PFA or FEP lining. The use of PFA or FEP lining makes the PTFE Lined Sight Flow Indicator corrosion-resistant.

This is just a list of 3 Sight Flow Indicators available in India. There are more variants of Sight Flow Indicators manufactured by Noble Glass Works Pvt. Ltd. such as Tubular Sight Flow Indicator and TC End Type Sight Flow Indicator.

If looking for a sight glass manufacturer in India, feel free to contact Noble Glass Works Pvt. Ltd.