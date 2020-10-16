Hodusoft Launch Predictive Dialer Software to Help Banking Manage Promotions

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ — Hodusoft, a division of global VoIP tech leader Ecosmob, launched predictive dialer software with the express aim of helping banks better manage their campaigns and promotions.

Speaking on the occasion the company’s VP said, “Banks have hundreds of thousands of customers but there is no room for complacency. You have to be on your toes to keep existing customers satisfied while constantly making efforts to grab new ones. Hodusoft’s Predictive dialer software eases the task and improves productivity.”

Hodusoft has infused a measure of artificial intelligence into its predictive dialer software. The dialer usually is part of contact center software and used by call centers to increase agent efficiency. Hodusoft now makes it available as a separate product that works on its own or integrates easily into existing IP PBX and IVR that banks use. The normal dialer software for call center simply works on a list of numbers curated from the CRM and the agent has to press a button to initiate the next call. Predictive dialer automates the procedure with artificial intelligence helping it to decide when an agent is nearing the end of a current call and dialing a number. It detects whether the target picks up the phone or if it goes into an answering machine. In this case it leaves a voice mail message.

Hodusoft’s predictive dialer can do much more. For instance, it can be configured to work from a centralized list and assign calls to an agent who is free. You can set up sales campaigns and map skills of personnel manning the campaign, letting the software route calls to the most able employee.

The predictive dialer also keeps track of outbound calls and monitors positive responses that are funneled into a lead database in the CRM for follow up, possibly by the same agent who first handled the call, in order to assure continuity and conversion. It can keep track of metrics such as average time spent on each call, conversion rate, answering machine responses, leads generated and so on. This can serve as basis for employees to refine techniques.

Another advantage for banks to getting Hodusoft’s predictive dialer is that it can automate entire campaigns with no need for human intervention. For instance, it is easy to record a message, link IVR with predictive dialer and program it to call specific numbers in specific regions at specific times. Should targets be interested they can press a number to talk with the agent or another number to request call back and such responses go into a separate database for prompt follow up.

Banks will benefit immensely by using Hodusoft’s dialer software. It can be used to send out promotional offers to existing customers. It can be used to send out loan offers and credit card offers. Surveys can be conducted to know customer sentiment. All such activities translate to more lead conversion, increase existing customer loyalty and enhance image, translating to revenues. “We assist banks with setting up the software, integrating it into existing CRM and IP PBX-IVR and training employees on how to use it to best advantage,” concluded the VP.

