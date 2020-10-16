Enago Hosts a Virtual Conference on the Future of Research and Higher Education with a Nobel Laureate as the Keynote Speaker

New York, USA, 2020-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ — Enago, the trusted name in author services for the global research community, invites researchers, university administrators and publishing professionals to See The Future, a virtual conference with distinguished experts in scientific research and higher education, including a Nobel Laureate.

See The Future takes place on November 17 and 18, 2020. The virtual program includes a keynote session, a selection of webinars, panel discussions, online presentations, and interactive Q&A sessions with leading professionals in the research education and publishing sectors.

The keynote speaker is Nobel Laureate, Sir Richard J. Roberts, who won the Nobel Prize in 1993 for discovering introns in eukaryotic DNA and the mechanism of gene-splicing. Dr. Roberts will discuss what winning a Nobel Prize will mean for current generation of researchers and what field-changing research truly means. Other speakers include Ara Tahmassian, Chief Research Compliance Officer, Harvard University, who will talk about how Harvard managed to run its Research Office during the pandemic.

Speakers include Nunzio Quacquarelli, the Founder & CEO of QS Quacquarelli Symonds, who will look at the future of higher education by 2022 and what a post-COVID education world might look like. Also speaking is Philippe Terheggen, Managing Director, STM Journals, Elsevier, will talk about the future of Open Science and Collaborations.

Other illustrious speakers include representatives from the National Council of University Adminstrators (NCURA), the American Chemical Society, Wiley, Hindawi and Karger Publishers.

“There has never been a more important time to bring together the brightest minds in research and education to discuss the future,” said Enago CEO Sharad Mittal. “The pandemic has raised new questions for researchers and publishers, and never before has the world been so engaged with science and the pursuit of truth.”

Join us in this insightful web conference from wherever you are and learn from top professionals in the research education and publishing sectors. Places at the conference are free of charge,

To register for See The Future, 17-18 November 2020 visit: www.enago.com/see-the-future/conference-2020/

