Global Pedicle Screw System Market : Emerging Economies Present Significant Growth Opportunities

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing incidence of spinal cord injuries, the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and a rising geriatric population.

The pedicle screw systems market is segmented into monoaxial, polyaxial, and other pedicle screw systems. In 2018, the polyaxial pedicle screw systems segment is estimated to command the largest share of the pedicle screw systems market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidences and prevalence of spinal cord injuries.

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global pedicle screw systems market is expected to reach USD 724.23 million by 2023 from USD 538.64 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

On the basis of surgery type, the pedicle screw systems market has been segmented into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery. The open surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pedicle screw systems market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of spinal deformities.

By application, the market is categorized into thoracolumbar fusion and cervical fusion. In 2018, thoracolumbar fusion is expected to command the largest share of this market. The increasing incidences of lumbar degenerative disc diseases and the launch of new products are key factors driving the growth of the thoracolumbar fusion segment.

North America to account for the largest share of the Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Systems Market during the forecast period

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of spinal disorders in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the pedicle screw systems market in North America.

Stringent regulatory frameworks and time-consuming product approval processes may hinder the growth of the pedicle screw systems market to a certain extent.

Key Market Players :

The major players in the pedicle screw systems market include Globus Medical (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), B. Braun (US), Stryker (US), and Medtronic (Ireland).