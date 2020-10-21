Samantha Jones Hair Co Announces Business Milestone

North Lakes, Queensland, 2020-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — Making clients feel like a million dollars is part of what has earned Samantha Jones Hair Co its exciting new title. Praised for being the top hairdresser in North Lakes, Samantha Jones Hair Co is devoted to exceeding client expectations for hair and beauty services. They provide creative, innovative, and modern hair services that align with clients’ beauty goals.

Samantha Jones Hair Co has made a splash in the industry, even earning acknowledgment from the prestigious AHIA. The Australian Hair Industry Awards (AHIA) is the only hair industry business awards in Australia, with various categories recognizing the top in their field. Samantha Jones Hair Co has been a finalist in two categories, “Newcomer of the Year” and “Best Customer Care” in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

When asked about their achievement of being the leading hairdresser in North Lakes, Samantha Jones Hair Co had this to say, “We are beyond thrilled to receive this recognition. We are extremely passionate about what we do, and believe it’s that passion that drives us to provide amazing customer experience and results.”

When a client sits in a stylist’s chair at Samantha Jones Hair Co, they would first notice the level of care their stylists take. From the warm greeting to friendly demeanor, clients are quickly put at ease before continuing into a comprehensive consultation. During the consultation, the stylist and client discuss the goals the client has for their hair in-depth. Whether they would like a cut, all-over color, or perhaps would like to try something new and innovative like balayage. The stylists are highly skilled and specialize in lightening hair, creating stunning blonde hues.

For those who are unsure of what style or service they are looking for, the consultation provides a constructive dialogue and advice. What truly sets the salon apart from others in the North Lakes area is their new Colour Package. This allows a new guest to come back after seven days for a complimentary style check. The visit includes a shampoo, massage, and blow-dry, at no extra charge. Because customer service is a top priority, this complimentary service allows stylists to check back with clients ensuring they love their color.

The hair salon offers a wide range of hair services to meet its customers’ needs. A representative for the salon had this to say on their packages, “Choose from one of our specially designed all-inclusive packages; we are a full-service salon, so you will always leave with beautifully styled and finished hair any way you like, all included.”

Stylists use cutting-edge products and treatments that deliver outstanding results, including Kerastase Chronologiste Caviar for healthier hair. They offer incredible packages at fair pricing to help every client feel gorgeous. For those interested in services, would like to set up a consultation, booking an appointment is a breeze. Visit their website today or call the salon directly at (07) 3880 6808.

