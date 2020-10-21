BBG Employee Benefits Advisor Jessica Du Bois Recognized In 2020 40 Under 40 Awards

Fairfax, Virginia, 2020-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — Jessica Du Bois, an employee benefits advisor at Business Benefits Group, was recently named a 2020 honoree for the 40 Under 40 Awards presented by the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce for her outstanding achievements as a benefits consultant. This program recognizes top men and women age 40 and under who are engaged in a variety of professional fields and helping to shape the future of Northern Virginia.

The 40 Under 40 program was established in 2016 by the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce honor top talent who have contributed to the success and wellbeing of Alexandria, VA, and its surrounding areas. The Chamber selected a new generation of incredible individuals, such as Jessica Du Bois, who have exhibited long-term success in various industries. The ability to keep up with client demands, impact small to mid-sized businesses, and help foster a thriving community are among the many qualities that earned individuals a spot on the list. The Chamber’s 2020 40 Under 40 Awards will be presented by Beyer Subaru on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM EST. Friends, family members, and coworkers of the honorees are invited to join the virtual event as they accept their awards.

BBG would like to congratulate Jessica Du Bois for being recognized as one of the forty honorees chosen by the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce. As a senior benefits advisor, Jessica helps employers develop and enhance their employee benefit programs. Within three years of being an advisor, Jessica has received multiple recognitions such as being named the 2019 Face of Change by BenefitsPro magazine, 2020 Rising Star by Employee Benefits Adviser magazine, and Broker of the Year within her agency. Jessica continues to demonstrate excellence at BBG, providing business owners with lifelong insurance options to benefit the futures of their employees and organization.

“When I moved to the DC region, I had the goal of building a strong reputation and making a positive impact. Being named a 40 under 40 honoree by the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce tells me that I am on the right track. I am so thankful to be a part of such a great community filled with opportunities to continue to grow and prosper personally and professionally”.

Speak to Jessica Du Bois or any of the other benefits consultants at Business Benefits Group for more information and to receive consultation on employee benefits for your company.

