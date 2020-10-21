Activ8 – An Intelligent Human Resource Software to Increase the Productivity

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Activpayroll is a professional service company engaged in integrated global and international payroll solutions, tax, expatriate taxation services and online HR people management services. The company was founded in 1999 and it is headquartered in Aberdeen, United Kingdom. It services are spread out in more than 140 countries worldwide. Activpayroll offers activ8 – a set of tools designed to reduce HR people burden. Activ8 is a SaaS based highly flexible, cutting edge online human resource system designed to help enterprises plan, organize, and report on payroll processes. Activ8 Human Resource Software provides effective payroll management, attendance management, expense tracking, and many other tasks.

The Features of Activ8 include –

SaaS Based Model – Activ8 comes with a SaaS applications that provides a various range of customized modules that supports managers and employees with self-service benefits. The software can smoothly merges with all types of payroll data through multiple data sources, spreadsheets, and customer systems.

Organize – Activ8 offers complete planning and control to your payroll processes and resources. It helps the companies to search and analyze critical workforce information under one platform.

Activ8 Pricing – Activ8 is a leading competitor in the human resource software market. Activ8 subscription can be availed through monthly or yearly payment option.

Increase Productivity – Activ8 provides research-backed statistics and essential insights regarding payroll processes to HR teams. This will help them to take active decisions and build productive collaboration between employees and other teams.

Reporting – Activ8 offers data-focused analytics with relevant and in-depth insights. It helps HR to understand and focus on the core issues in order to take timely action. Its enterprise level reporting, with class leading visualization and interactivity can benefit to all aspects of the payroll results.

Data Management – Activ8 allows an active collation of various types of crucial data as per payroll processes like HR data, expenses data, time and attendance data, Payment and deductions data, and many more. The HR team can collate all payroll related data from any number of customer systems, data sources or spreadsheets.

Factors to be Considered While Choosing Appropriate Software:

Summary:

Constant innovation and immense competition in the technology space have resulted in HR solutions that are evolving and enabling business organizations to get closer to achieving their strategic goals. However, it is often difficult to find the best HR software for a business, and we hope that this guide helps make your selection process much more convenient and comfortable.

Payment Flexibility:

There is a wide range of HR Software solutions available in the market. As many business organizations are now looking to adopt HR software technology, vendors are tempting them with flexible payment plans. Most cloud-based HR software solutions have cost-effective subscription fees or pay-as-you-go payment plans that permit users to pay for only as many employees and users as they have in their company. In this way, users need not pay for features that they do not require and don’t use.

SaaS (Software-as-a-Service):

Prior to advanced cloud-based technology, companies had to invest heavily in expensive infrastructure and hardware to implement an on-premise software solution. With the latest cloud technology, HR software can be hosted on the cloud and manage a business on-the-go from anywhere, at any time. The best part is that the accountability of maintaining and updating the HR software lies with the service provider.

About HR Software:

Human Resource software is also known as a Human Resources Information System (HRIS) or Human Resources Management System (HRMS) that helps organizations to manage employee records and information. The software focuses on managing employee time and attendance, training and e-learning, payroll, benefits administration, analysis of data, performance management, recruiting, talent management, onboarding and off boarding, labor management and many more. HR software system offers a structured outline for HR professionals regarding process oriented administrative tasks.

Major Vendors:

