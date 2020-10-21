BigCommerce – Know More About the Capabilities & Benefits for Large and Small Businesses | Best E-commerce Platforms

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

What is an E-commerce Platform?

An e-commerce platform is an end-to-end solution that enables merchants to create and manage a digital storefront in order to sell their products & services. By creating a centralized and digitalized hub for product information and customer data, e-commerce platforms allow e-tailers to customize product information, engage in online transactions, manage web content and its layout, and customize the platform to meet the needs of their online businesses.

Cutting-edge E-commerce Platforms include BigCommerce, 2Checkout e-commerce platform, Chec, Digital River, Ecwid, GUMROAD, Handshake, Inventory Management System, Kartrocket, nopCommerce, PrestaShop, Shopify, Shopmatic, Singularity, STORM, Teespring, Tray, Venue, WooCommerce, Zepo, Zoey, 3dcart, Big Cartel, Centra, Ecomchain, Ecommerce Platform, FastSpring, GoCentral Online Store, Miva, Oracle Commerce Cloud, PayPro Global, Salesforce B2C Commerce, Sellfy, Square E-Commerce, and VTEX.

Read More@

https://www.360quadrants.com/software/e-commerce-platforms

About BigCommerce:

Founded in 2009, the BigCommerce e-commerce platform enables users to build and scale their online stores with ease. This solution operates through a SaaS cloud model. The BigCommerce platform supports multichannel selling, including eBay, Facebook, and Amazon, and provides apps for streamlining e-commerce operations. This platform does not impose extra charges for the use of third-party payment solutions.

A few key features of the BigCommerce E-commerce Platform are outlined below:

Customizable Themes: BigCommerce offers numerous modern, designer themes to choose from. The solution also offers third-party professional themes that can be bought through the company’s marketplace. The themes can be synced for different marketplaces, such as Amazon, Google Shopping, and eBay.

Payment Integration: With BigCommerce, users can accept all types of credit cards. Payments can be processed directly through the store or through Stripe or PayPal. BigCommerce comes with over 40 pre-integrated payment methods, which collectively serve more than 100 countries.

Read More About BigCommerce@

https://www.360quadrants.com/software/e-commerce-platforms/bigcommerce

Marketing Suite: BigCommerce allows e-tailers to offer their customers coupons and other promotions with ease. With this solution, integrating an email service provider such as MailChimp with an aim to expand the customer base is swift and easy.

SEO Tools: The BigCommerce e-commerce platform offers powerful SEO functionalities that help the online stores of its users gain a better rank on search engines such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, and DuckDuckGo. BigCommerce comes with robust search engine optimization.

BigCommerce Pricing: BigCommerce pricing plans are flexible, catering to users with all types of e-commerce requirements. For a quote, users need to contact BigCommerce or an authorized third-party vendor.

BigCommerce USP:

The USP for the BigCommerce is listed as best e-commerce platform is that the significant amount of money spent on development and overall platform costs are saved. The pricing plans provide the best way of shopping and is full content management (CMS) functionality, with SEO features working on SaaS platforms. Request BigCommerce Pricing to get more information.

Read More on 360quadrants Releases Quadrant On Best E-Commerce Platforms@

https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-quadrant-on-best-e-commerce-platforms

About 360Quadrants:

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441