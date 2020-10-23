BIOAYURVEDA Launches Pure Organic Alcohol Free Mouthwash

New Delhi, India, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — BIOAYURVEDA, a renowned luxury Ayurveda brand of India announced the launch of Anti-Bacterial Germ Defense Mouth Wash, prepared with pure organics and no alcohol. This herbal oral care offers a gentle solution to remove bacteria from the mouth without any side effects.

“Alcohol contained mouthwash affects soft tissues of mouth badly and causes a burning sensation. Our scientists invented a herbal mouth wash with essential active ingredients which doesn’t only kill bacteria of mouth but also removes bad breath without any sensation”, said CEO, Suresh Tiwari.

BIOAYURVEDA Anti-bacterial Germ Defense Mouth Wash is made of pure herb extracts and essential oils. Formulated with Neem, Tulasi, Lemon, Licorice, and Turmeric, this organic solution helps to maintain a healthy oral hygiene routine with optimum care. The active ingredients are well-known for their antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-microbial properties. Anti-bacterial and anti-microbial agents help to remove bacteria from tooth and gums and stops their growth that may lead to cavities and tooth decay. The anti-inflammatory agents of organic alcohol-free mouthwash prevent toothache, swelling, and gum disease. It keeps gum healthy and strong.

In Ayurveda, Neem & Tulasi have been panacea herb for tooth decay, oral infections, sore gums, and overall health. The accretion of these vital herbs along with other essential herbal ingredients has proven safe and effective to eliminate bacteria and germs from the mouth, liable for bad breath, plaque, and cavity. Also, it doesn’t deliver any burn sensation during or after gargle. People looking for alcohol-free mouthwash can avail the goodness of Ayurveda with no alcohol to freshen their breath and enhance the overall oral health. This product from the luxury Ayurveda brand is prepared under the guidelines of the Ayush Ministry of India and preserves global and domestic standard quality. It is 100% safe and effective to maintain oral health hygiene.

Advantages of Anti-Bacterial Alcohol-Free Mouthwash

Eliminates bacterial from mouth

Prevents germs, plaques & cavities

Organic oral hygiene product

Alcohol-free mouth wash

Zero synthetics

“Millions of people across the globe are moving towards Ayurveda and adopting natural healing therapy with herbal products. Launch of Anti-Bacterial Germ Defense Mouth Wash with pure herbal ingredients and no alcohol will help people to stay connected with organics”, CEO Suresh Tiwari further mentioned.

BIOAYURVEDA always endeavored to maintain its authenticity with its range of natural products with zero synthetics and parabens. This brand ensures the safety and prevention guidelines and delivers a healthy oral hygiene range, suitable for all ages people. It is safe to use for men, women and kids too. No chemical, no synthetic and no alcohol make it an ideal oral hygiene product without any side effects. Anti-bacterial Germ Defense Mouth Wash will be available soon in the local markets as well as online shops including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and Paytm. The brand is pleased to launch a healthy organic oral care range at very minimal prices and bring a lovely smile to the faces of its customers.

About Brand

BIOAYURVEDA strives to bring the essence of nature through its pure organic Ayurvedic products for the well-being. Under the guidelines of the Ayush Ministry of India, it formulates authentic products, free from synthetic, chemical, and parabens. It ensures 100% herbal and natural healthcare products with quality check certifications. As prepared with Ayurveda context, this brand makes sure optimal health benefits, if taken along with improved lifestyle and dietary change.