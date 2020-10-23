HoduSoft announces auto dialer software for an E-commerce sales campaign

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, one of the best communication solution providers, announces auto dialer software for the E-commerce sales campaign. It is focused on assisting businesses to generate more leads and enhance productivity.

On the occasion of the launch of auto dialer software for the E-commerce industry, VP of the HoduSoft said, “We know currently the tough time is going on. The E-commerce industry is facing several issues. They must intensify the business by generating more leads. Using the phone for manual cold calls is so time-consuming. We have come up with auto dialer software for communication platforms like IP PBX. Our auto dialer software aims to reduce the operational cost and help small businesses get more prosperous customers.”

He also said that “Auto dialer software is generally a part of contact center software and works by making contacts from the linked CRM. But small E-commerce enterprises may not require call center software. In this case, businesses can opt for only auto dialer software and reduce operational costs. ”

HoduSoft auto dialer software includes all the features of a predictive dialer. It initiates dialing another number as the agent is about to finish the previous call. It also records conversations for references and makes a note to call later if a called person tells of calling later. It assists in saving effort, money, and time on driving more leads.

Autodialer makes companies free from hiring a candidate, especially for sales campaigns. It works with voice or SMS modules and IVR. E-commerce industries can record a voice message, and an autodialer can send it through SMS, giving people an option to call back and speak with a representative. It enables them to schedule outbound campaigns easily. Thus, assisting employees in focusing on productive tasks and tackling those leads which are useful.

HoduSoft auto dialer software is easy to set up with the existing outbound call center software or VoIP communication set up.

Call center software assists in analyzing and tracking the outcomes of sales campaigns. The E-commerce industry should initiate with auto dialer software and then shift to contact center software.

Auto Dialer software assists in increasing sales and revenue and is worth the money.

The E-commerce industry interested in auto dialer software for the sales campaign can contact HoduSoft.

